The View co-host Sara Haines walked off the show after her colleague Whoopi Goldberg made a particularly raunchy joke.

The incident occurred during Wednesday’s (November 13) episode of the program, as Golberg was doing a segment to promote her favorite products. One of those things included a wheel of cheese, with Goldberg’s face on it, and Haines was quite impressed.

“I’ve always wanted my face on cheese,” Haines said. The Sister Act star responded to her co-host with a risqué gag, saying: “Yeah, I like to be eaten from time to time.”

A flabbergasted Haines then walked off the set as the audience laughed and applauded before returning back to hug her co-host.

Goldberg opened her mouth in mock surprise before pointing at the cheese and smiling.

“Never mind,” she added, before describing the wheel of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy.

Sara Haines walks off the air after Whoopi Goldbgerg’s joke ( Youtube / The View )

“So if you’d like the chance to win a wheel just like this one,” Goldberg started to tell viewers, before Haines interrupted her and quipped: “And eat Whoopi Goldberg.”

However, Goldberg then clarified to fans that they could “eat” faces of themselves on a wheel of cheese if they entered Parmigiano Reggiano USA’s challenge to win a wheel of cheese.

Earlier this week, The Color Purple star made headlines when she said that she can’t afford to stop working on The View, which she’s been hosting since 2007. During Tuesday’s (November 12) episode of The View, the hosts discussed how New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her Instagram followers about their voting tactics. From there, host Haines shared that while she voted for Kamala Harris in this year’s election, she was open to hearing why people voted for Donald Trump and why those Americans think he could help the working class.

Goldberg then stepped in to show her support for families experiencing financial hardships, before confessing that if she had more money, she wouldn’t be on the talk show. “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” she said. “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know?”

She continued: “My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” she added. “I love what she [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying.”