Whoopi Goldberg says she can’t afford to stop working on The View financially

Whoopi Goldberg has claimed she can’t afford to stop working on The View.

The 69-year-old actor made the remark during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, which she’s hosted since 2007.

During the episode, The View host discussed how New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her Instagram followers about their voting tactics. From there, host Sara Haines shared that while she voted for Harris, she was open to hearing why people voted for Trump and why those Americans think he could help the working class.

Goldberg then stepped in to show her support for families experiencing financial hardships, before confessing that if she had more money, she wouldn’t be on the talk show.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” she said. “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know?”

The Sister Act star continued: “My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” she added. “I love what she [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying.”

While on the air, Goldberg hasn’t hesitated to share her thoughts about Trump. During an episode of The View on the morning after the election, she vowed not to call Trump by his name.

“He’s now the president,” Goldberg said. “I’m still not gonna say his name, that’s not gonna change.”

Throughout Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, the cast of The View has been openly critical of the Republican nominee – so much so that he called the show’s commentators “really dumb people” at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. The president-elect also singled out Goldberg, who often refers to Trump as “you-know-who,” calling The Color Purple star a “demented and “disgusting” person.

Goldberg later fired back at Trump’s remarks during an episode of The View, as she proudly told the audience: “I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you? You hired me four times.”