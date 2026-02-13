The View takes aim at ‘Kiddie Rock’ for MAGA-friendly Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoopi Goldberg has poked fun at Kid Rock’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

As the co-hosts of The View broached the “hot topics” of the week in a roundtable during Thursday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the discussion turned to the ongoing conservative backlash prompted by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Goldberg, 70, laughed as she joked that the specifically crafted online complaints of the all-Spanish language set meant that the viewers had still watched Bad Bunny instead of “Kiddie Rock’s” show, hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA — meaning the group’s goal to provide an alternative “All-American Halftime Show” backfired.

“I find it wonderful that you all were watching — because you all said you weren’t going to watch at all, so how did you know?” she joked. “Because I just assumed you were going to be watching Kiddie Rock.”

True to Goldberg’s point, ratings showed that the vast majority of Americans tuned in to watch Bad Bunny instead of Kid Rock and the other singers who joined in on the “family-friendly” performance. While a massive 128.2 million viewers watched the NFL’s official intermission show, only 6.1 million people watched TPUSA’s pro-MAGA lineup.

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg made fun of Kid Rock's alternative Super Bowl halftime show during Thursday's episode of 'The View' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance was entirely in Spanish, which sparked backlash from conservatives ( AP )

Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance has been a major topic of discussion for the co-hosts of The View this week, with Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin getting emotional about the show — which celebrated the superstar’s Puerto Rican heritage — during Monday’s episode.

Goldberg began the conversation by responding to critics, saying: “It’s okay if you didn’t understand what he was saying. If you didn’t catch the vibe of, ‘We’re proud to be here. We’re happy to be American.’ If you didn’t understand that he is American because Puerto Rico is part of the United States. If you didn’t get anything, that’s okay. All those things are okay. The truth of the matter is, you’re not a large majority, and that’s the mistake we make. You are not a large majority. You’re loud, but you’re not the largest majority.”

The EGOT winner went on to say to people who were offended by Bad Bunny’s performance and called it “un-American”: “You are the most snowflake-ian people I’ve ever seen. Everything bothers you.”

Hostin, whose mother is Puerto Rican, added about the emotional finale of the halftime show: “The Latino community is under attack right now, I think it meant not only a lot to Puerto Ricans, but to every Latino and every American as well. So, I was verklempt.”

Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua, similarly praised Bad Bunny for using his platform to call for unity, saying: “To have Bad Bunny use that platform to say, do not otherize us, we are all part of America, and we are all equal and we all belong, and love is stronger than hate.”