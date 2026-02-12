Whoopi Goldberg takes jab at ‘Kiddie Rock’ and Turning Point USA Halftime Show
‘The View’ co-hosts discussed criticisms of Bad Bunny during Thursday’s ‘hot topics’ segment
Whoopi Goldberg has poked fun at Kid Rock’s MAGA-friendly Super Bowl halftime show.
As the co-hosts of The View broached the “hot topics” of the week in a roundtable during Thursday’s episode of the ABC daytime talk show, the discussion turned to the ongoing conservative backlash prompted by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance.
Goldberg, 70, laughed as she joked that the specifically crafted online complaints of the all-Spanish language set meant that the viewers had still watched Bad Bunny instead of “Kiddie Rock’s” show, hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA — meaning the group’s goal to provide an alternative “All-American Halftime Show” backfired.
The co-host had made a similar joke earlier in the week when she said in a message directly to Donald Trump: “It’s clear though that you watched [Bad Bunny’s show.] So, what was happening with Kid Rock? Wasn’t that your thing?”
True to Goldberg’s point, ratings showed that the vast majority of Americans tuned in to watch Bad Bunny instead of Kid Rock and the other singers who joined in on the “family-friendly” performance. While a massive 128.2 million viewers watched the NFL’s official intermission show, only 6.1 million people watched TPUSA’s lineup.
Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance has been a major topic of discussion for the co-hosts of The View this week, with Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin getting emotional about the show — which celebrated the superstar’s Puerto Rican heritage — during Monday’s episode.
Goldberg began the conversation by responding to critics, saying: “It’s okay if you didn’t understand what he was saying. If you didn’t catch the vibe of, ‘We’re proud to be here. We’re happy to be American.’ If you didn’t understand that he is American because Puerto Rico is part of the United States. If you didn’t get anything, that’s okay. All those things are okay. The truth of the matter is, you’re not a large majority, and that’s the mistake we make. You are not a large majority. You’re loud, but you’re not the largest majority.”
The EGOT winner went on to say to people who were offended by Bad Bunny’s performance and called it “un-American”: “You are the most snowflake-ian people I’ve ever seen. Everything bothers you.”
Hostin, whose mother is Puerto Rican, added about the emotional finale of the halftime show: “The Latino community is under attack right now, I think it meant not only a lot to Puerto Ricans, but to every Latino and every American as well. So, I was verklempt.”
Navarro, who was born in Nicaragua, similarly praised Bad Bunny for using his platform to call for unity, saying: “To have Bad Bunny use that platform to say, do not otherize us, we are all part of America, and we are all equal and we all belong, and love is stronger than hate.”
