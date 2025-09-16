Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus stars Parker Posey and Jason Issacs have confirmed that the fourth season of Mike White’s hit HBO vacation drama will take place in the South of France.

Posey, 56, and Isaacs, 62, played wealthy Southern couple Tim and Victoria Ratliff in season three of the show, who were last seen sailing away to face Tim’s impending arrest for financial fraud.

“Mike [White] is in the South of France right now. That’s where Season 4 is going to be,” Posey told E! on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night (14 September). “I have no idea if I’m in it.”

Posey joked that Jennifer Coolidge’s character, who died in season two, could make a comeback in a hallucination scene in the next instalment of the show.

“When you’re at the top of a mountain – people can hallucinate spirits. I think Coolidge can come back, depending on the location. Like in the Alps somewhere,” she said.

Filmed at real Four Seasons hotels, the previous series of The White Lotus have been set in Maui, Hawaii, Sicily, Italy, and Thailand.

Isaacs said he highly doubted his character would be returning for another stay at a Four Seasons resort, considering he has been left penniless by federal agents freezing his accounts.

open image in gallery ‘The White Lotus’ stars Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs have confirmed the show’s fourth season will be filmed in the South of France ( Getty Images )

“They’ll be lucky if they can stay in a Howard Johnson’s,” he quipped.

The Independent has contacted HBO representatives for comment.

Filming for The White Lotus season four could take place at multiple resorts in the South of France, including the famous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera.

Production and filming for the fourth season are expected to begin next year, with White returning to write and executive produce the series, alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

open image in gallery ‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White ( Invision )

Manager of the Four Seasons resort in Koh Samui, Jasjit Assi, previously told The Independent that White likes to stay at the hotel where filming will take place to soak up the atmosphere and work on the scripts.

“He looks at this place, pauses, takes a breath and is staring at the view in front of him. Then he goes to me, ‘This is it. It’s going to be fun, right?’”Assi said of the moment White picked his hotel for season three.

“My entire team signed a non-disclosure agreement. People were like, ‘Mike White is sitting there’, and I had to say, ‘Sorry, I don’t know. He’s just a guest’.”