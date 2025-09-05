The White Lotus season four will reportedly be filmed in France
Speculation has swirled that show’s next series could be in a more metropolitan setting
The new season of hit HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus will be set in France, according to reports.
Previous series have been set in Maui, Hawaii, Sicily, Italy and Koh Samui in Thailand.
Filmed at real Four Seasons hotels, the “White Lotus Effect” has seen tourism surge at the show’s onscreen locations.
HBO, which has a marketing partnership with the hotel chain and has picked France for the next location of the show, sources told Deadline.
Filming could take place at multiple resorts, as was done in season three. The Four Seasons hotels in France include the famous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, resting at the edge of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera. The location has a close link to Hollywood due to its association with the Cannes Film Festival.
Other options in France include the Megève, nestled in the French Alps, and Hotel George V, situated in the centre of the country’s capital, Paris. They would mark departures from previous seasons, which have seen murders take place against a backdrop of sun, sea, and sand.
The Independent has contacted HBO for comment.
White Lotus creator Mike White, who reportedly dislikes cold weather, hinted that the show could move away from its beachside setting.
“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said at the end of season three.
The comment sparked speculation that the show could be set in a more metropolitan setting.
Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the HBO drama series was considering a Four Seasons hotel in Europe. A source added that “everything is on the table for next season” but that no decision has been made.
“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”
Production and filming are expected to begin next year.
