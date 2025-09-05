Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new season of hit HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus will be set in France, according to reports.

Previous series have been set in Maui, Hawaii, Sicily, Italy and Koh Samui in Thailand.

Filmed at real Four Seasons hotels, the “White Lotus Effect” has seen tourism surge at the show’s onscreen locations.

HBO, which has a marketing partnership with the hotel chain and has picked France for the next location of the show, sources told Deadline.

Filming could take place at multiple resorts, as was done in season three. The Four Seasons hotels in France include the famous Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, resting at the edge of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera. The location has a close link to Hollywood due to its association with the Cannes Film Festival.

Other options in France include the Megève, nestled in the French Alps, and Hotel George V, situated in the centre of the country’s capital, Paris. They would mark departures from previous seasons, which have seen murders take place against a backdrop of sun, sea, and sand.

The Independent has contacted HBO for comment.

White Lotus creator Mike White, who reportedly dislikes cold weather, hinted that the show could move away from its beachside setting.

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola in ‘The White Lotus’ season three ( HBO )

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said at the end of season three.

The comment sparked speculation that the show could be set in a more metropolitan setting.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the HBO drama series was considering a Four Seasons hotel in Europe. A source added that “everything is on the table for next season” but that no decision has been made.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Production and filming are expected to begin next year.