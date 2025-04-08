White Lotus season 4 location already teased by show’s creator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus has been set in luxury resorts in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand throughout its first three series – but season four is expected to have a more metropolitan setting.

The creator of the anthology series, Mike White, has teased that the location for the fourth installment may not be in a sunny beachside location – but somewhere away from the “crashing waves”.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said at the end of season three.

The first season unfolded in Maui, Hawaii, followed by Sicily, Italy, for the second, and latest third season was set in the Thai island of Koh Samui.

Deadline reported earlier this year that the HBO drama series was considering a Four Seasons hotel in Europe. A source added that “everything is on the table for next season” but that no decision has been made.

White didn’t give many details away, but his tease suggests that the setting may be set in a city, which is a huge difference from the sun-soaked resorts from previous seasons.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

The White Lotus has been filmed at Four Seasons resorts throughout its three seasons – and there are dozens of European locations owned by the chain, including Budapest, Florence, Lisbon, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Prague.

Lalisa Manobal and Tayme Thapthimthong in ‘The White Lotus’ season three ( HBO )

The third season concluded on 6 April, with The Independent’s Adam White giving the episode three stars, calling it a “violent end to a bad season”.

“It remains unclear whether the show’s sole writer and director Mike White intended for this season to be quite so narratively repetitive, with his players cycling through the same conversations for episodes on end. Perhaps that was the (agonising) point?”

Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three finale

In the end, with was Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) who was behind a string of deaths following a tragic shootout with resort owner Jim Hollinger (who turned about to be his father after all) and Gaitok. His girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) gets caught in the crossfire and dies.

Fans have been sharing their disappointment with the ending, with one fan writing on X/Twitter.

One upset fan said: “Of course, they kill off the only likeable character in the show and she was the one.”

Another person added: “So freaking unnecessary to kill Chelsea! She became one of my favourite characters along with Laurie & Belinda! Good season but the finale was entertaining but frustrating.”

An outraged viewer wrote: “CHELSEA MY SWEET ANGEL! ! ! ! F*** YOU MIKE WHITE! ! ! ! ! HOW DARE YOU? ! !”