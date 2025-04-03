White Lotus producer makes shocking revelation about cast salaries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus vacationers might be used to being waited on hand and foot by resort employees, but the show’s team has ensured that its entire cast is treated equally, no matter their role.

While each season of the hit satire typically features a mix of high-profile celebrities and smaller names, producer David Bernad has insisted that “everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus” — even when it comes to salaries.

“They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing,” Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the order in which actors’ names are listed in the credits. Other shows may determine the billing order based on a character’s importance to the story, in order of appearance, or by fame/reputation.

“So you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor,” he quipped.

“It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show,” Bernad said. According to the outlet, the show’s 2021 debut season was made for less than $4 million an episode, while the current season three is said to cost somewhere in the $6 million to $7 million range.

“It makes it so much easier,” casting director Meredith Tucker added. “You tell people this is what it is. And some won’t do it and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale.”

(L-R) Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan in season three of 'The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that each actor was paid roughly $40,000 per episode.

“And it’s not negotiable,” Bernad clarified, no matter the celebrity. Per the outlet, two sources claimed that Woody Harrelson, who was initially considered for the character of Rick Hatchett (played by Walton Goggins), dropped out after being told that the fixed salary could not be negotiated.

The Independent has contacted Max for comment.

The White Lotus is gearing up to air its highly anticipated season three finale this Sunday.

Starring an ensemble of Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Natasha Rothwell, LISA, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Jon Gries, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Christian Friedel, Tayme Thapthimthong, Patravadi Mejudhon, and Charlotte Le Bon, the current edition is set in Thailand.

Despite mixed reviews, this season has set a viewership record for the series, with an average of 15 million U.S. viewers.