Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Helena Bonham Carter is confirmed to join the new season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus.

The actor is joining the cast along with Marissa Long and Chris Messina, according to a post on the show’s Instagram page.

It was earlier reported that the fourth season would also star Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Caleb Jonte Edwards, and AJ Michalka.

The series premiered in 2021. Each season follows a new group of wealthy vacationers staying at the fictional White Lotus hotel and their interactions with each other and the staff in the lead-up to a generally shocking death. The first season took place in Hawaii, the second in Italy, and the third in Thailand.

While no plot lines or character arcs are yet known, the satire series is reportedly heading to France for the fourth season.

In October, sources told Variety that production had actively been scouting hotel locations in Paris and the French Riviera.

open image in gallery Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina ( Getty )

The third season was set primarily on the island of Koh Samui, with some episodes in Bangkok.

The forthcoming season is expected to follow suit, with the main events happening in the south of France and a portion of the subplots in Paris.

The new season will welcome back creator Mike White as an executive producer and writer of the series, alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The third season, which aired last year, featured a star cast of Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, and LISA. It earned 23 Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Coon, Posey, Isaacs, Wood, Goggins, Rothwell, Rockwell, and guest star Scott Glenn.

open image in gallery Third season was set primarily on the island of Koh Samui with some episodes taking place in Bangkok ( HBO )

The season aired to mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Adam White giving the last episode three stars, calling it a “violent end to a bad season”.

“It remains unclear whether the show’s sole writer and director Mike White intended for this season to be quite so narratively repetitive, with his players cycling through the same conversations for episodes on end. Perhaps that was the (agonising) point?” he wrote.

“No one in their right mind wants to see the wonderful Aimee Lou Wood, with her giant, hopeful eyes and toothy radiance, bleeding to death with a bullet hole in her chest.”