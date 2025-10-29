Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The White Lotus heads back to Europe as season four destination ‘revealed’

HBO’s hit wealth satire anthology is expected to begin production in France next year

Inga Parkel
in New York
Wednesday 29 October 2025 15:26 EDT
Comments
Related: The White Lotus season 3 trailer

The White Lotus is reportedly zeroing in on two major European locations for its fourth season.

While news broke in September that HBO’s hit wealth satire was headed to France for the next installment, Variety has now reported that the Emmy-winning show has been actively scouting hotel locations in Paris and the French Riviera.

Sources told the outlet that no hotels have been secured yet, and that production won’t start until next year as it’s still in development.

The latest season was set primarily on the island of Koh Samui, with some episodes taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s expected that the forthcoming season will follow suit, with the main events happening in the South of France, while a portion of the subplots are filmed in Paris.

The White Lotus is known for using Four Seasons properties as stand-ins for the show’s luxury resorts, aptly named White Lotus. However, per Variety, HBO has not renewed its marketing partnership with the hotel chain, leaving its choices open.

More to come...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in