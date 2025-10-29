The White Lotus heads back to Europe as season four destination ‘revealed’
HBO’s hit wealth satire anthology is expected to begin production in France next year
The White Lotus is reportedly zeroing in on two major European locations for its fourth season.
While news broke in September that HBO’s hit wealth satire was headed to France for the next installment, Variety has now reported that the Emmy-winning show has been actively scouting hotel locations in Paris and the French Riviera.
Sources told the outlet that no hotels have been secured yet, and that production won’t start until next year as it’s still in development.
The latest season was set primarily on the island of Koh Samui, with some episodes taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s expected that the forthcoming season will follow suit, with the main events happening in the South of France, while a portion of the subplots are filmed in Paris.
The White Lotus is known for using Four Seasons properties as stand-ins for the show’s luxury resorts, aptly named White Lotus. However, per Variety, HBO has not renewed its marketing partnership with the hotel chain, leaving its choices open.
More to come...
