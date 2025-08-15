Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Wednesday fandom has been rocked by the news that a season one character will be returning to the Netflix show despite their “pointless” death scene.

Gwendoline Christie, who played Nevermore Academy headmistress Larissa Weems, will make her return in the final four episodes of season two, set to be released in September.

The Game of Thrones actor was killed off in the show’s record-breaking first season, but revealed her comeback at a promotional event in Sydney, Australia, alongside co-stars Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers.

“Did you really think Nevermore would let me go so easily?” Christie asked, to a shocked response from the crowd. “I was never gone. You just stopped looking.”

Details surrounding Christie’s return to the show are being kept under wraps, but the actor said: “This season you’ll see a different spectrum of Larissa Weems’s suffering.”

Speaking to Variety about Larissa’s death scene, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said that Christie “was such an amazing trooper” after discovering the news.

“She loved it, because it felt very surprising,” they said, adding; “She was totally on board for that.”

However, viewers did not share the same sentiment and felt Larissa’s death was a missed opportunity.

“The only death that wasn’t required in my opinion was Weems – like she really didn’t have to die, it felt so pointless,” one fan complained. Another said: “Weems‘ death was very anticlimactic.”

open image in gallery Gwendoline Christie is returning as Larissa Weems in ‘Wednesday’ ( Netflix )

“I’m gonna need them to bring her back to life asap,” a fan of the “iconic” character wrote, with another stating: “Are there any chances she will return? make her rise idk, just bring her back!!”

An additional viewer rather enthusiastically agreed: “I DON’T KNOW HOW AND I DON’T CARE BUT I NEED LARISSA WEEMS ALIVE AND WELL NEXT SEASON.”

The new season of Wednesday, whichThe Independent called “frightfully formulaic” in a three-star review, arrived almost two years after the show became a breakout hit for Netflix.

Only four episodes have aired to date, with the remainder of the season set to debut on 3 September.

SomeWednesday viewers have been demanding that Ortega’s lead character show some emotion in the next batch of episodes – and it seems like they’re about to get their wish.

open image in gallery Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix ( Netflix )

In the first season, the character made a point of saying she would never cry again following the death of her pet scorpion Nero, leaving fans desperate for “an emotional moment”.

However, one frustrated fan shared on X/Twitter that they want to see Ortega’s character “completely losing it, breaking down and showing her emotions”, noting how “it’s only happened” once before.