Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wednesday viewers have been demanding that Jenna Ortega’s lead character show some emotion in the next batch of episodes – and it seems like they’re about to get their wish.

In the first season, the character made a point of saying she would never cry again following the death of her pet scorpion Nero, leaving fans desperate for “an emotional moment”.

Season two has been teasing the death of Wednesday’s best friend Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), a twist that would rock the show to the core, but fans have expressed hope that this would lead to a memorable scene involving the typically stony-faced lead character.

One frustrated fan shared on X/Twitter they want to see Ortega’s character “completely losing it, breaking down and showing her emotions”, noting how “it’s only happened” once before.

Another added that they want Wednesday to “show her emotions like never before, with a look of defeat on her face, spilling everything”.

A behind-the-scenes shot showing Wednesday looking visibly aggrieved has intrigued fans, although many have theorised that this image actually depicts Enid as Wednesday in a rumoured body-swap storyline.

The body-swap theory was generated after both Ortega and Mayers said that episode six saw them take on the most “unexpected” and “challenging” feat on the series to date. It gained so much heat that both the actors were asked about it at a press conference on Monday (11 August).

Ortega immediately shut down the speculation, stating: “I think that would be a crime. I don’t think it would go down well. I’d rather not.”

Myers added: “I just don’t think I’d do a very good job. I’d like to stick with my Enid.”

Jenna Ortega in Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ ( Netflix )

Viewers are now hoping that the shot is taken from a moment of sincere emotion from Wednesday, with one relieved fan writing: “The swap bodies is a fun theory, but I feel like the emotional aspect would be lost in it.

“I think what we need is to see Wednesday full on crashing out over Enid to show how much she cares for her

The new season of Wednesday, which The Independent called “frightfully formulaic” in a three-star review, arrives almost two years after the show became a breakout hit for streaming service Netflix.

Season two’s final four episodes will be released on 3 September.