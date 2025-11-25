Wallace and Gromit to star in major new London exhibition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The whimsical world of Aardman Animations, home to beloved characters such as Wallace & Gromit, Morph, and Shaun the Sheep, is set to be explored in a major new exhibition opening at the Young V&A next February.

The immersive show will coincide with the Bristol-based studio's 50th anniversary, offering a rare glimpse into its creative legacy.

Titled Inside Aardman: Wallace & Gromit and Friends, the exhibition marks the third major display at the Young V&A since its 2023 reopening in Bethnal Green, east London. Visitors will delve behind the scenes of stop-motion animation, discovering how Aardman’s iconic figures are brought to life.

With over 150 objects on display, including never-before-seen models, sets, and storyboards from the Aardman archives, the exhibition promises a comprehensive journey. Interactive activities will also be available for children, allowing them to design characters and create their own live-action videos.

open image in gallery Wallace and Gromit in 2024’s ‘Vengeance Most Fowl’ ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc )

Among the treasures on view will be Aardman’s early character sketches, concept art, puppets, props, scripts, and intricate set models. Highlights include development sketches for Morph, initial character ideas for Wallace, and a hand-drawn storyboard from the iconic train chase in 1993’s The Wrong Trousers.

The exhibition will also feature previously un-displayed objects, such as the duo’s motorbike and sidecar from last year’s Bafta-winning film, Vengeance Most Fowl, alongside optical illusion toys and early stop-motion examples from the V&A’s own collection.

Wallace & Gromit was created by Nick Park, of Bristol-based Aardman Animations, with its subsequent films garnering four Oscars and numerous Baftas. Alex Newson, chief curator at the Young V&A, remarked: "Aardman quite literally began on the kitchen table, when two young school friends started experimenting with animations at home. Even though Aardman is now one of the most successful animation studios in the world, its films still have the same handcrafted feel. It is this ‘thumbiness’, as they refer to it, that makes the films so charming and well-loved.

This is also what makes the story so great for children. While Aardman’s films are now made by large and highly skilled teams it’s also possible for anyone to have a go at making their own stop motion films at home with minimal equipment and experience."

open image in gallery Nick Park created Wallace and Gomit in 1989 ( PA Wire )

Ngaio Harding-Hill, head of live attractions and live experiences at Aardman, added: "As Aardman celebrates its 50th anniversary, Inside Aardman: Wallace & Gromit and Friends offers a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on the creativity and craftsmanship behind the animation process – from initial sketch through to post-production. We hope that through this exhibition, the joy and wonder of our craft will inspire the next generation of storytellers, directors, model-makers and animators."

The exhibition is scheduled to run from February 12 to November 15 next year.