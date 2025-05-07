Aardman announces new Shaun The Sheep film ‘The Beast Of Mossy Bottom’
It will mark the beloved farm animal’s third feature-length outing
Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman are bringing Shaun the Sheep back to the big screen in a new Halloween adventure.
The beloved animated sheep, who first appeared 30 years ago in the Oscar-winning short film ‘A Close Shave,’ will star in ‘Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom,’ a collaboration between Aardman, Sky, and StudioCanal.
Since his debut, Shaun has become a children's television staple with his own CBBC series, proving to be one of Aardman's most successful creations. This new film marks Shaun's third feature-length cinematic outing, following 2015's ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie’ and 2019's ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.’
It also follows the 2021 International Emmy-winning special, ‘Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.’
This time, Halloween festivities at Mossy Bottom Farm take a spooky turn. When the farmer destroys the flock's cherished pumpkin patch, Shaun attempts to rectify the situation, but his efforts backfire spectacularly.
Chaos ensues, the farmer disappears, and a mysterious beast begins prowling the woods of Mossingham, leaving Shaun and the flock to solve the mystery.
Andrew Orr, executive producer and head of originals for Sky Cinema, said: “Shaun is a household name, so it’s huge news for us to be welcoming him and the flock to our 2026 Sky Original film slate.
“It’s an honour to work with Aardman at such an exciting time for the studio, with a film that we know fans of all ages will love. Expect laughs, spookiness and some brilliantly entertaining new characters.”
Sarah Cox, chief creative director at Aardman, said: “Shaun The Sheep is an iconic character, beloved by viewers of all ages around the world.
“In our new animated movie, we bring family-friendly thrills to this light-hearted, spooky Halloween adventure.
“Expect smashed pumpkins, wayward science, and a wild hairy beast on the loose in Mossy Bottom – all delivered with the Flock’s trademark joyous comedy.”
Earlier in the year, the team behind Wallace And Gromit took home Bafta awards for best animation and best children and family film for their latest movie about the inventor and his loyal beagle – Vengeance Most Fowl.
Further details about the Sky Original feature film, written by Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow, will be released in due course.
Sky is confirmed as exclusive UK distributor, releasing in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, alongside StudioCanal as global partner outside the UK.
