Aardman announces new Shaun The Sheep film ‘The Beast Of Mossy Bottom’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman are bringing Shaun the Sheep back to the big screen in a new Halloween adventure.

The beloved animated sheep, who first appeared 30 years ago in the Oscar-winning short film ‘A Close Shave,’ will star in ‘Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom,’ a collaboration between Aardman, Sky, and StudioCanal.

Since his debut, Shaun has become a children's television staple with his own CBBC series, proving to be one of Aardman's most successful creations. This new film marks Shaun's third feature-length cinematic outing, following 2015's ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie’ and 2019's ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.’

It also follows the 2021 International Emmy-winning special, ‘Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas.’

This time, Halloween festivities at Mossy Bottom Farm take a spooky turn. When the farmer destroys the flock's cherished pumpkin patch, Shaun attempts to rectify the situation, but his efforts backfire spectacularly.

Chaos ensues, the farmer disappears, and a mysterious beast begins prowling the woods of Mossingham, leaving Shaun and the flock to solve the mystery.

open image in gallery Shaun the Sheep has been an icon of British culture since he first appeared in 1995. Prince William paints a giant Shaun in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Andrew Orr, executive producer and head of originals for Sky Cinema, said: “Shaun is a household name, so it’s huge news for us to be welcoming him and the flock to our 2026 Sky Original film slate.

“It’s an honour to work with Aardman at such an exciting time for the studio, with a film that we know fans of all ages will love. Expect laughs, spookiness and some brilliantly entertaining new characters.”

Sarah Cox, chief creative director at Aardman, said: “Shaun The Sheep is an iconic character, beloved by viewers of all ages around the world.

“In our new animated movie, we bring family-friendly thrills to this light-hearted, spooky Halloween adventure.

“Expect smashed pumpkins, wayward science, and a wild hairy beast on the loose in Mossy Bottom – all delivered with the Flock’s trademark joyous comedy.”

Earlier in the year, the team behind Wallace And Gromit took home Bafta awards for best animation and best children and family film for their latest movie about the inventor and his loyal beagle – Vengeance Most Fowl.

Further details about the Sky Original feature film, written by Mark Burton and Giles Pilbrow, will be released in due course.

Sky is confirmed as exclusive UK distributor, releasing in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, alongside StudioCanal as global partner outside the UK.