Aardman Animations, the acclaimed studio behind Wallace & Gromit, intends to "embrace" artificial intelligence while remaining "very cautious not to lose our values," according to its co-founder Nick Park.

The announcement comes as the entertainment trade union Equity ballots its film and TV members over AI protections, reflecting growing industry anxieties, particularly concerning the replication of actors' voices and likenesses.

Despite the increasing prevalence of AI tools for visual enhancement and voice synthesis, Aardman steadfastly maintains its signature stop-motion and clay animation techniques.

Mr Park reflected on past technological shifts, telling Radio Times: "When Toy Story came out (in 1995), we thought, ‘How long have we got?’ But we’ve managed to survive CGI."

He noted a "resurgence of interest" in stop-motion, adding, "We use CGI as well, but AI is a whole new thing." He acknowledged the widespread concern, stating, "Obviously a lot of people will be fearing for their jobs."

Detailing Aardman’s approach, Mr Park explained: "We want to embrace the technology and find in what ways it’s going to be useful to us, maybe to do animation a bit quicker, but we’re going to be very cautious not to lose our values."

He underscored the studio’s commitment to its craft: "The clay is our USP (unique selling point) and we pride ourselves in that. Authenticity is the most important thing. It’s where the charm is."

The studio’s latest offering, Vengeance Most Fowl, which recently secured two Baftas, ironically delves into the perils of new technology as Wallace’s "smart gnome", Norbot, turns against him. The film, which premiered on the BBC on Christmas Day 2024, features cameos from Peter Kay, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, and Sir Lenny Henry.

Wallace and Gromit, created by animator and director Mr Park, first appeared in 1989’s A Grand Day Out, which earned a Bafta.

Their extensive filmography includes The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, and A Matter Of Loaf And Death. The iconic duo also received a special recognition award at the National Television Awards earlier this year.

The full interview with Nick Park is available in the Radio Times Christmas issue, on sale from Tuesday December 9.