Longtime America’s Next Top Model creative director Jay Manuel has claimed that he was iced out by his colleague and series host, Tyra Banks, after he told her he wanted to leave the show.

Manuel joined the cast of ANTM when it began in 2005, and became a signature face on the program, alongside the judging panel, which included Banks, fashion photographer Nigel Barker, and runway coach J. Alexander. Manuel was responsible for directing and producing the shoots, and directing the models on how to pose.

In the new Netflix series, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which reflects on the competition's toxic culture two decades later, Manuel recalled how he once wanted to walk away from the fashion program after the show’s ethics became questionable.

“[It] was slowly depleting me and chipping away at my soul,” he said. “So it was time to tell Tyra that I wanted to leave the show.”

Manuel said he and Banks didn’t have a “traditional work relationship,” which made it difficult for him to open up to her about why he wanted to leave, adding that he “was afraid of saying the wrong thing” to Banks and didn’t want to make her upset.

open image in gallery Jay Manuel said he tried to leave ‘ANTM’ but was convinced to stay ( Getty Images )

“I tortured myself over the decision. I didn’t come to it lightly,” he said about wanting to leave the show.

He shared that after the third season of ANTM, he and Banks made a pact to “come to each other first” when they had something on their minds.

“So I sent her the email, just expressing the utter gratitude for the opportunity,” Manuel explained. “But also, I was trying to kind of move on in my own life and career, and she didn’t respond.”

Banks finally answered three days later, according to Manuel. “And she ultimately wrote back just three words: ‘I am disappointed,’” he recalled. He also claimed that after that email exchange with Banks, all “communication just stopped.”

While on vacation, Manuel’s attorney told him he was being asked to do one more season of ANTM, and decided to say yes, partly out of the fear he “would be blacklisted” in the entertainment industry.

The creative director claimed that Banks wouldn’t speak to him the first time they saw each other after their email exchange.

open image in gallery Jay Manuel claimed Tyra Banks took three days to respond to his email when he said he wanted to leave ANTM ( Getty Images )

“I hadn’t spoken to Tyra. I was extremely nervous,” he explained. “We sit down, and I was, ‘Oh Thank God, I’m taking a moment. I can just talk to her.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, Tyra, like, I just wanted to real quick…’ And that was the first time I really realized there’s a real problem. She wouldn’t speak with me.”

However, she eventually put his arm around him and asked his opinion on the models auditioning to be on the show. “But it was just clear I was not allowed to speak to her outside of that,” he added.

“I was still trying to process what was going on,” he explained about working with Banks. “It was like psychological torture. I felt broken.”

When asked on Reality Check if she would discuss what happened between her and Manuel, Banks said no. “I should call Jay. I don’t wanna do this here. But he’s a special man,” she said.

Manuel stayed on to complete 18 seasons in total, but was dropped ahead of season 19 alongside, judges Alexander, and Barker.

open image in gallery Tyra Banks refused to talk about what happened between her and ANTM’s Jay Manuel ( Getty Images )

Speaking on Reality Check, Manuel claimed they were promised a quote in a joint press release, announcing their departure in 2012. Instead, the news was broken by multiple news outlets, which wrote that Banks had fired them.

He claimed that their contracts weren’t renewed in an attempt to get the ratings up, adding: “When I wanted to leave, I wasn’t afforded that. And then I work on the show from cycles 10 to 18. I made so many concessions.”

“Why would you not allow people who’ve been a part of your show since its inception to move forward in their career with grace?” he added. “It gives people their dignity.”

The Independent has contacted Banks’ representatives for comment.