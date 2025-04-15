Tyra Banks abandons the US for move to Australia with her family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyra Banks is the latest celebrity to reveal she’s left the United States for another country.

During Monday’s episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the America’s Next Top Model alum said she moved to Australia alongside her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin and her nine-year-old son York Banks Asla.

“So I have this ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream,” she told Jenna Bush Hager. “I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes.”

She continued: “I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back… and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand, and Australia. So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.”

Banks then showed off what a day in her life looks like while living in Australia. Her day starts at 6:30 a.m. with a cup of coffee before she brings her son to one of her “favorite places.”

“This is Tumbalong Park. People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park,” she said while showing off the park. “They have what we call a little mini water park. There’s swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here.”

Banks revealed the move was to work on her ice cream business ( Getty Images for ESSENCE )

Throughout this year, many celebrities have announced their decision to leave the U.S. Last month, Rosie O'Donnell turned to TikTok to reveal she moved from America to Ireland.

She also clarified that she and her 12-year-old adopted daughter, Dakota, moved on January 15, just five days before Donald Trump took office as the 47th U.S. President.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” she said in the nine-minute video. “The people are so loving and so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

O’Donnell, who has a long-standing feud with Trump, also shared that she’s in the process of getting her Irish citizenship since she has Irish grandparents.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” she added.

Later in the video, O’Donnell shared that while she and her daughter — whom she referred to as Clay — are “happy,” she misses her other children in the U.S.

“I miss my friends,” O’Donnell added in her video.

“I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.”