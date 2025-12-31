Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has begged fans to stop interacting with Tylor Chase as he shared an update on the former Nickelodeon actor’s condition.

Earlier this month, videos showing Chase, 36 — who played Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide — homeless on the streets of Riverside, California, went viral on social media.

On Monday, influencer Jake Harris, who has been documenting his attempts to help Chase on Instagram, said the actor was in a “36-hour medical hold,” during which time they were able to get him “clean, detoxed, physically clean.”

Harris, the owner of Riverside’s Shipwreck Barbershop, said he had been working with Chase’s family to find a rehabilitation coach to work with the actor; however, “he was not, at the time, willing to accept help from the rehabilitation coach, although he was very receptive toward the information.”

“So, we were able to call another crisis team,” Harris added in his video. “They came out and evaluated him. Since he was of sound mind, cleaned up and not in immediate danger, they weren't able to take him.”

‘The Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss has been updating fans on Tylor Chase’s health on social media ( Shaun Weiss/Instagram )

In his own update shared Monday, Weiss — who has been open about his own journey to sobriety — said they were “having a really hard time” getting Chase the help he needs.

“Tylor has to want to go to treatment,” he said. “All the resources are available to him, and it’s very frustrating because there is no system in place to help people like this, and our only option now is to what? Watch him wither away on the street?”

Weiss added that fans tracking down Chase on the street to ask for a selfie and give him money were “working against us.”

“Please... refrain from doing that. It’s not helpful,” he urged.

According to TMZ, the Riverside police said that they are familiar with Chase and interact with him at least once a week, offering him mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and temporary housing, which he continually declines.

Ned’s Declassified star Devon Werkheiser has also spoken out about his co-star’s situation, telling TMZ that “Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him this way.”

Werkheiser, who led the classic teen sitcom from 2004 to 2007, expressed his hope that people would stop filming and uploading videos of Chase online for views.

“My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track. We all want a happy ending,” he said.

Originally from Arizona, Chase moved on from Ned’s Declassified to brief roles in Everybody Hates Chris and the James Franco indie film Good Time Max (2007). His most recent credit was voicing Hank Newbern in the 2011 video game L.A. Noire.

