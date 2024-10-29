Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Whoopi Goldberg has highlighted Joe Rogan’s inaccurate claims about a past Donald Trump appearance on The View.

Throughout the 2024 US presidential race, the hosts of The View have found themselves in a war of words with the Republican nominee, something that has frustrated Trump supporter Rogan.

This led the commentator and host of Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to allege they hypocritically gave Trump a warm welcome when he appeared on the US series in 2015.

However, Goldberg has torn Rogan’s claims, which she called “fake news”, to pieces, pointing out that he clearly hadn’t done his homework.

First up, Rogan got the year wrong, with Goldberg stating: “It was 2011 – four years before he announced he was running. That’s the first thing they got wrong.”

Next, Goldberg cleared up the moment when Rogan said Trump was introduced as ”our friend”. It turns out that it was Barbara Walters, former host of The View, who introduced him as such, with Goldberg remaining emotionless as she used these words.

Goldberg said: “So, Barbara was her usual polite self as she was with every guest. But did I look warm and fuzzy? Was that a warm and fuzzy welcome for him?” But because I respect Barbara, she said to be polite to guests no matter what. And for the most part, I got through it, I did it, like I do now.”

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg sat looking unimpressed as Donald Trump was introduced on ‘The View’ in 2011 ( American Broadcast Company )

A discrepancy in Rogan’s claim that Trump was spoken about “in such a favourable light” was also highlighted, with Goldberg telling him: “Honey, Joe. I think you missed this part.”

She then showed a clip of Goldberg questioning Trump’s demands that Barack Obama publish his passport records after a conspiracy theory falsely alleged he was ineligible to run for president as he was not a natural-born US citizen.

Goldberg told Trump back in 2011: “I think that’s the biggest pile of dog mess I’ve heard in ages. It’s not because he’s Black? Because I’ve never heard of any white president being asked to show a birth certificate? That’s BS”

The host concluded: “This show has allowed all kinds of people to come on, people we agree with, people we don’t agree with. I have not been a fan of [Trump’s]. I don’t like how he talks to us, I don’t like how he talks to the nation. I [did] not really have much to say until he started running for president. [But] then [in 2011]…my face said everything I needed to say.

“Making fun of him is punching down now because it’s just too easy,” Goldberg added.

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg questioned Joe Rogan’s incorrect claims about Trump’s appearance on ‘The View’ ( American Broadcast Network )

“Our focus is making sure we get the right person in the right job to lead the country out of the malaise we’re all in. Everybody is pissed all the time. People are walking down the street and you can see it. … We’ve been in trauma for years now. And I’m hoping with this next election we will have a breather and get back to the people’s business. That’s what I want.”