Trump fans furious after noticing Kamala Harris’s SNL skit is identical to a 2015 Jimmy Fallon sketch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump supporters are livid after noticing that Kamala Harris’s new appearance on Saturday Night Live was very similar to a skit he did in 2015 with Jimmy Fallon.

The Democrat nominee and current vice president made a surprise appearance on the popular sketch show, making a cameo in the cold open just days before Americans go to the polls on 5 November.

The episode was hosted by John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

Harris starred opposite Maya Rudolph’s version of her as the actor looked into a mirror and said she wished she could “talk to someone who has been in my shoes”.

The camera then panned to the reflection in the mirror, where the vice president sat, receiving a huge cheer from the studio audience.

“You and me both sister,” Harris told Rudolph.

“It is nice to see you Kamala,” Harris added. “I am just here to remind you that you have got this. You can do something your opponent cannot do like open doors.”

Harris then asked Rudolph if she really laughed like the actress portrayed on the show.

“Eeeeeh, a little bit,” Rudolph told her before saying that she was “going to vote for us”.

“Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?” Harris replied of the swing state that will play a pivotal role in deciding who takes the White House.

Harris’s appearance has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 2 million times on X/Twitter, at the time of writing.

Understandably, Trump supporters are furious that Harris managed to pull off a stunt of this magnitude, just days before the election, and are finding ways to criticise her.

Aside from the usual criticism that his fans aim at Harris, many have pointed to a near-identical sketch that Trump did with Jimmy Fallon when he appeared on The Tonight Show in 2015.

Donald Trump appears in a mirror sketch with Jimmy Fallon in 2015 ( NBC/ The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon )

Much like in Harris’s sketch, Fallon was dressed as Trump before speaking to the former president on the other side of the mirror with the talk show host asking the real estate mogul for advice.

It should be noted that Trump wasn’t the first person to do the mirror skit, which has been performed numerous times on SNL with stars such as Mick Jagger and Ariana Grande. Fallon also did the skit with Mitt Romney.

Meanwhile, a shocking new poll out of Iowa, a state in which neither candidate has campaigned, has put the Democratic candidate three points ahead of Donald Trump — a 12-point swing against the Republican since the 2020 election.

The Des Moines Register observes that much of the shift to Harris from the former president comes from women and independents. Approximately 20 per cent of the voters in the Republican Iowa caucus backed Nikki Haley over Trump.