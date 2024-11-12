Elon Musk hits out at SNL after being mocked in Trump segment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk has spoken out against Saturday Night Live after the sketch show mocked him.

On Saturday (9 November), the US series returned days after Donald Trump won the US election, which led to stunned reactions from the world of Hollywood.

Trump and Musk, who divided SNL viewers his “surreal” hosting stint in 2021, were both lampooned in the Bill Burr-hosted episode, which addressed Trump’s victory in a cold open that saw its stars sarcastically share their support for the president-elect to avoid being put on his “enemies list”.

As the episode went on, SNL’s version of Tesla CEO Musk was introduced, and he was played by former regular cast member Dana Carvey.

When Kenan Thompson said: “If our planet falls apart, we can all go to Mars with the other man that we love and trust: Elon Musk,” Carvey appeared and mimicked Musk. He wore a dark MAGA hat while jumping up and down with his hands in the air, lampooning Musk’s enthusiasm from Trump’s second rally.

Carvey’s Musk then said in a garbled voice: “But seriously, I run the country now.”

Musk, who hosted the show in 2021, was not impressed with the performance and set his sights on SNL in the immediate aftermath of the episode’s broadcast. He wrote on X/Twitter, which he owns: “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won.”

He then criticised Carvey’s performance, stating: “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.”

‘SNL’ star Dana Carvey mocked Elon Musk ( Getty Images / YouTube )

In the lead-up to the election, many stars openly endorsed Kamala Harris. Celebrities like Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were among those to voice their support for the Democratic candidate.

Meanwhile, Trump’s contingent of famous supporters included Musk, Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Zachary Levi and the influential podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed him just hours before the election.

Musk, who has been a staunch defender of the Republican, praised the news and hailed his high hopes for the future.

When the billionaire hosted SNL in March 2021, he incorrectly claimed he was the first person with Asperger’s syndrome to ever presenter the show and poked fun at the pronunciation of his child’s unusual name.

He and singer Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.