Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors fans believe they’ve figured out the identity of the Secret Traitor after what appears to be a serious blunder.

The BBC game show returned to screens last week, and already is off to an action-packed start with the Faithfuls managing to banish their first Traitor, Hugo, on Saturday night’s episode (3 January).

Series four introduced a shocking new twist into the proceedings with the arrival of a new Secret Traitor, whose identity is unknown to the audience and also to the three regular Traitors over which they have jurisdiction in dictating which Faithfuls to murder.

After succeeding in a particularly risky challenge in the latest episode, the remaining Traitors Rachel and Stephen will be allowed to learn the identity of the Secret Traitor with whom they will join forces.

The episode, however, ended on a cliffhanger with the mystery person now set to be unmasked on Wednesday’s episode (7 January).

Fans, however, think they have already worked it out thanks to a “major mistake” that aired on the spin-off show Traitors: Uncloaked that aired on the weekend.

During the instalment, Ed Gamble sat down with Celebrity Traitor Cat Burns and series three competitor Charlotte Birman against a backdrop that included four framed photos of this year’s participants.

Three of the photos depict the known Traitors – Hugo, Rachel and Stephen – with Hugo’s face crossed out, which makes sense given that he has been banished from the castle.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the fourth picture on the wall is of Harriet leading them to deduce that the crime writer and ex-barrister is the Secret Traitor.

In the last episode Harriet led the charge against Hugo at the round table, putting together a compelling case that ultimately saw him banished.

open image in gallery Traitors Harriet ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

People shared their reactions to the apparent blunder on social media. “Can’t stop thinking about Harriet as the Secret Traitor now,” wrote one person. “She could really have played it perfectly getting rid of the fellow barrister and cementing her position as a Faithful to the group so early in the game. She made Hugo her prime target.”

Another clue noticed by fans was her handwriting, which seemed to bear a resemblance to the handwriting on the murder lists that the Secret Traitor has given to the Traitors.

open image in gallery Hugo became the first Traitor to be banished from the castle ( BBC )

Whether or not fans are right will be revealed during Wednesday night’s episode of the hit show.

Meanwhile, internet sleuths are convinced they’ve found another secret connection in the castle between Ellie and Ross who “faked” their meeting on the train in the first episode.

The Traitors returns on Wednesday 8 January at 8pm on BBC One.