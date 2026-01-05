The Traitors: Behind-the-scenes blunder reveals identity of Secret Traitor, say fans
Eagle-eyed fans noticed something suspicious on ‘Traitors: Uncloaked’
The Traitors fans believe they’ve figured out the identity of the Secret Traitor after what appears to be a serious blunder.
The BBC game show returned to screens last week, and already is off to an action-packed start with the Faithfuls managing to banish their first Traitor, Hugo, on Saturday night’s episode (3 January).
Series four introduced a shocking new twist into the proceedings with the arrival of a new Secret Traitor, whose identity is unknown to the audience and also to the three regular Traitors over which they have jurisdiction in dictating which Faithfuls to murder.
After succeeding in a particularly risky challenge in the latest episode, the remaining Traitors Rachel and Stephen will be allowed to learn the identity of the Secret Traitor with whom they will join forces.
The episode, however, ended on a cliffhanger with the mystery person now set to be unmasked on Wednesday’s episode (7 January).
Fans, however, think they have already worked it out thanks to a “major mistake” that aired on the spin-off show Traitors: Uncloaked that aired on the weekend.
During the instalment, Ed Gamble sat down with Celebrity Traitor Cat Burns and series three competitor Charlotte Birman against a backdrop that included four framed photos of this year’s participants.
Three of the photos depict the known Traitors – Hugo, Rachel and Stephen – with Hugo’s face crossed out, which makes sense given that he has been banished from the castle.
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the fourth picture on the wall is of Harriet leading them to deduce that the crime writer and ex-barrister is the Secret Traitor.
In the last episode Harriet led the charge against Hugo at the round table, putting together a compelling case that ultimately saw him banished.
People shared their reactions to the apparent blunder on social media. “Can’t stop thinking about Harriet as the Secret Traitor now,” wrote one person. “She could really have played it perfectly getting rid of the fellow barrister and cementing her position as a Faithful to the group so early in the game. She made Hugo her prime target.”
Another clue noticed by fans was her handwriting, which seemed to bear a resemblance to the handwriting on the murder lists that the Secret Traitor has given to the Traitors.
Whether or not fans are right will be revealed during Wednesday night’s episode of the hit show.
Meanwhile, internet sleuths are convinced they’ve found another secret connection in the castle between Ellie and Ross who “faked” their meeting on the train in the first episode.
The Traitors returns on Wednesday 8 January at 8pm on BBC One.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks