The Traitors 2026 live: Maz becomes latest Faithful to be murdered in ruthless face-to-face killing
Traitors Rachel and Stephen met hidden overlord as surprise connection between two contestants was revealed
The Traitors has returned with a bang – and the surprises are coming in thick and fast following the unmasking of the Secret Traitor.
Last night’s episode of the much-loved game show saw Traitors Rachel and Stephen left stunned after discovering that the contestant who has been hiding in plain sight as their secret overlord is none other than Fiona.
Host Claudia Winkleman then announced, in a shake-up to the format, that a contestant would be banished in a roundtable immediately after breakfast, as opposed to dinner.
After a close call with Reece, Ross was the unlucky Faithful sent home, and shortly after his elimination, it was revealed that he is in a relationship with fellow contestant Ellie, who promised to avenge his banishment.
Episode four ended with three Faithfuls up for murder – Reece, Maz and Sam – with the Traitors set to kill the unlucky contestant face-to-face.
Read all about the ruthless face-to-face killing below...
Betrayal is imminent
£10,000 is up for grabs in this challenge by setting a series of creepy effigies on fire.
Problem is, every time one goes up, contestants have to pick someone’s name to yell out and they’ll no longer be protected from murder.
Why do I feel like Amanda is sacrificing Jade...
It's time for another mission
All the contestants are dressed in black tracksuits and heading into the countryside to win more money for the prize pot.
Suspicions are lingering over Stephen and Reece. So, all eyes will be on them while they attempt to stash some cash...
Maz has been murdered!
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. RIP.
Fiona and Rachel's feud continues
Fiona has just accused Rachel of not being a team player AGAIN. These guys are so betraying each other at the earliest opportunity.
Uh oh
Amanda is putting all her attention on Stephen’s every word and he is crumbling under the pressure.
He just implied Reece was let out of the cage last. If Reece returns, Stephen is going to have a tough time at the round table.
Icon alert
Fiona has told cameras that killing either Reece or Maz last night was “wicked” and is now offering everyone an innocent cup of tea.
She’s giving Alan Carr.
Here we go...
Time to find out whether Sam, Rhys or Maz got the chop in the dead of night.
My money is on Sam...
A reminder of this year's Traitors contestants
There are SO many of them. 17 remaining, to be exact. Here’s a handy guide to help you brush up on who’s who before it all kicks off again for another episode in thirty minute’s time...
The Traitors's troubling cliché
Yet again, minority ethnic players are being booted off in the early stages of the show.
Micha Frazer-Carroll looks at why this is becoming a bleakly predictable pattern:
