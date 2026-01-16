The Traitors 2026 live: Rachel and Stephen target three new Faithfuls as Sam reveals biggest show regret
The Traitors are facing their toughest decision yet in turret, with the heat on Stephen
We’re now into the second half of this year’s series of The Traitors – and the twists and turns are only getting bigger.
The latest episode (15 January) saw Traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully murder Adam despite being unsure whether he had a shield. This threw suspicion upon Sam – who knew Adam didn’t have a shield – and his luck ran out at the roundtable, which also saw Jessie reignite her suspicions of Stephen.
Confusion reigned after Sam revealed he was a Faithful and, in the turret, Rachel and Stephen faced what they branded their most “pivotal” decision yet: should they murder Jessie, Faraaz or Matt?
If they choose Jessie, it could point to Stephen – but if they opt for Faraaz, it will mean the Traitors have officially reneged on their “deal” with Matt, who asked the Traitors a few episodes back to murder Jessie before recruiting him as one of their backstabbing allies. Who they selected will be revealed in the next episode.
The Traitors continues on Friday (16 January) night at 8pm.
Follow along below for live updates…
And Ellie Harrison wrote this other entirely correct opinion piece this week too, about Harriet’s disappointing crash-out and subsequent exit, and how it’s left this series filled with fewer characters and just loads and loads of slightly boring dead wood!
As we gear up for the final episode of the week, it’s important to let you know that this is a safe space to talk and yes, we too have had the same thought as you: all of these men look exactly the same???
Katie Rosseinsky, a writer who we promise does not suffer from face blindness and is in fact entirely correct here, wrote about the strange dude-merging phenomenon on the show this series...
Is there anything more appropriate for this time in a series of The Traitors than a bit of mad speculation? Enter my colleague Jacob Stolworthy, who has posited that there may be yet another twist on the horizon for our traitors and faithfuls.
And it all has to do with a mysterious second envelope...
Rachel: Admired by all, even those she's killed
Freshly murdered Adam and Sam were on Lorraine this morning to talk all about being metaphorical corpses, and the pair were effusive in their praise for Traitor Queen Rachel.
“She’s brilliant at what she does,” Adam told regular Lorraine guest host Christine Lampard. “She’s got a really big following in there. People follow her around, and I can see her going to the final.”
“I think she’s playing a phenomenal game,” Sam added. “You saw my reaction when I left and I found out it was Rachel, I was honestly blown away. It’s really difficult watching it back and thinking ‘how did I miss that?’”
Good afternoon!
Hello! Adam here taking over from Jacob for today’s Traitors blog! As previously mentioned, tonight will see one of Jessie, Faraaz or Matthew meeting their maker, which is a bit like choosing which slice of unbuttered toast you’ll eat first.
My money’s on Faraaz, for some reason.
Recap of last night's episode
- Traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully murdered Adam despite being unsure whether he had a shield.
- Sam was banished after a tense rountable, which also saw Jessie reignite her suspicions of Stephen
- Rachel and Sam faced what they branded their most “pivotal” decision yet: should they murder Jessie, Faraaz or Matt?
The twist that might be hiding in plain sight
Our chief film & TV correspondent breaks down what could be a final week revelation:
Banished contestant Harriet was left mortified by her actions while watching The Traitors the other night – and even text her fellow Faithful Roxy to apologise for shouting at her.
Sam's 'biggest regret' after banishment
Sam has questioned his decision to take a shield rather than banking money for the prize pot during a creepy challenge in a cabin.
Appearing on Lorraine the morning after his banishment aired, the contestant described this moment as his downfall.
“I wish I could just talk to myself in that moment and go, ‘Don't grab it. It looks weird. Take a breath.’”
