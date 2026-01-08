The Traitors 2026 live: Amanda confesses her police detective past to one flabbergasted contestant
Contestants now face the round table after ruthlessly sacrificial mission
The Traitors has returned with a bang – and the surprises are coming in thick and fast following the unmasking of the Secret Traitor.
Last night’s episode of the much-loved game show saw Traitors Rachel and Stephen left stunned after discovering that the contestant who has been hiding in plain sight as their secret overlord is none other than Fiona.
Host Claudia Winkleman then announced, in a shake-up to the format, that a contestant would be banished in a roundtable immediately after breakfast, as opposed to dinner.
After a close call with Reece, Ross was the unlucky Faithful sent home, and shortly after his elimination, it was revealed that he is in a relationship with fellow contestant Ellie, who promised to avenge his banishment.
Episode four ended with three Faithfuls up for murder – Reece, Maz and Sam – with the Traitors set to kill the unlucky contestant face-to-face.
Read all about the ruthless face-to-face killing below...
Queen Fiona is deflecting attention onto Reece
She’s also putting it out there that Amanda accusing Sam and Jade at once could mean she’s up to something.
This woman’s a genius. Voting time.
Sam is also catching strays from Amanda
Tbf, he isn’t a Traitor but he’s got the evil grin of one.
Amanda is pointing the finger at Jade (again)
She’s fuming, obv. These two need their own spin off show.
AMANDA HAS CONFESSED SHE'S A POLICE DETECTIVE
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. RACHEL IS FREAKING THE HELL OUT.
Nine beasts are ablaze
£9,000 has now been added into the prize pot. Traitors left without protection are that mission are:
- Sam
- Reece
- Jade
- Amanda
- Faraaz
- Fiona
- Ellie
- Stephen
- Matthew
Paranoia is FLYING in the cars back to the castle.
Matthew has sacrificed Sam
This is BRUTAL. “£1,000 added to the pot. And Sam might die,” Claudia yelled (with glee).
Jade has now set Amanda on fire. (Called it). Reece and Jade also up in flames.
Betrayal is imminent
£10,000 is up for grabs in this challenge by setting a series of creepy effigies on fire.
Problem is, every time one goes up, contestants have to pick someone’s name to yell out and they’ll no longer be protected from murder.
Why do I feel like Amanda is sacrificing Jade...
It's time for another mission
All the contestants are dressed in black tracksuits and heading into the countryside to win more money for the prize pot.
Suspicions are lingering over Stephen and Reece. So, all eyes will be on them while they attempt to stash some cash...
