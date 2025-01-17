Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

*Warning — Spoilers for ‘The Traitors U.S.’ season three below*

Season three of the American version of Britain’s hit reality game show, The Traitors, has officially commenced.

The Peacock series brings together a group of 21 contestants to a Scottish castle, where returning host Alan Cumming is presiding over a series of missions with the overall objective being to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000.

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” an official synopsis reads.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The special three-episode premiere of The Traitors season three arrived on Peacock on January 9 at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT. Episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays hereafter. The season finale will air on March 6.

Find out who’s been murdered and banished below.

This list will be updated weekly.

Episode 1: No eliminations

open image in gallery Rob Mariano was turned away from ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

While no official eliminations were made in the first episode, the drama kicked off immediately when Survivor alum Rob Mariano was exiled before the game had even begun.

Right after the contestants — made up of a retired wrestler, a British royal and a slew of reality TV stars — arrived at the castle, Cumming put them to their first test.

Introducing a cloaked and masked Mariano, Cumming gave the group the opportunity to welcome the six-time Survivalist into the game if they decided to substitute him for one of the players among them.

While several contestants considered the option, Mariano was ultimately turned away.

Everyone was then seated blindfolded around a table where Cumming picked out three Traitors: Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor) and Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race).

Meanwhile, in the final minutes of the episode, he was welcomed by Cumming to join the game as a Traitor.

Episode 2: Dorinda Medley (murdered) and Wells Adams (banished)

open image in gallery Dorinda Medley was the first Faithful to be murdered on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

In addition to Mariano, two new players were welcomed into the game: retired The Challenge contestant Wes Bergmann and season 16 Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur.

At the Traitor’s first late-night meeting, they decided to “murder” former Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley in an attempt to create confusion and throw the rest of the house off their scent. However, their ruthless decision seemed to infuriate viewers, who called it a “misstep.”

open image in gallery Well Adams was the first Faithful to be banished from ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Later on, during the show’s first roundtable, several names were thrown around as potential Traitors, including the Bachelor franchise’s Wells Adams, The Real Housewives of Potamic alum Robyn Dixon and British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

In the end, it was the Faithful Adams who secured the most votes leading to his banishment from the game.

Episode 3: Chanel Ayan (murdered) and Tony Vlachos (banished)

open image in gallery Chanel Ayan was the second murdered Faithful of ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

During the Traitors’ second late-night convention, the trio finally met their fourth addition — Mariano. The quartet chose to continue down the path of chaos by targeting the Housewives stars.

In a behind-the-scenes camera interview, Survivor legend Tony Vlauchos revealed that he was granted a shield from Mariano.

open image in gallery Tony Vlachos became the second banished Faithful in ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

However, the shield didn’t end up saving Vlauchos at the second round table when all fingers were wrongly pointed at him. He at least got to shock and disgrace everyone when he tearfully revealed that he was indeed a Faithful.

Episode 4: Jeremy Collins (murdered) and Bob the Drag Queen (banished)

open image in gallery Jeremy Collins was the third Faithful to be murdered on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The Faithfuls said goodbye to Survivor alum Jeremy Collins, who was chosen among a shortlist of two other names — Ciara Miller and Nikki Garcia — to be murdered at the beginning of the episode.

At their midnight meeting, the Traitors decided to murder Collins after he had voiced his concerns about Reyes being a potential Traitor. “If someone comes for one of us, they’re coming for all of us,” Mariano said.

open image in gallery Bob the Drag Queen became the first Traitor to be sniffed out on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Meanwhile, Mariano set out to banish fellow Traitor Bob the Drag Queen. During the evening’s roundtable, both Mariano and Bob the Drag Queen went after each other in a tense face-off, leaving the other two Traitors, Reyes and Wiger, to side with Mariano and banish Bob the Drag Queen.