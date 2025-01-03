Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Traitors US is preparing to return with a new all-star cast ready to compete to be the last standing.

Peacock’s hit competition series will welcome back Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who will play host to 21 “larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000.”

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” the official synopsis continues.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Unlike the British version, the U.S. Traitors sees celebrities take on the challenges rather than everyday civilians.

Last season saw actor CT Tamburello and The Real World: Las Vegas alum Trishelle Cannatella share the prize.

The Traitors US will return with its third season on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock. The first three episodes of the season will be released all at once before switching to weekly releases on Thursdays thereafter, with the finale airing on March 6.

From a former professional wrestler and a British royal to a slew of reality stars, The Traitors US season three cast is as follows:

Rob Mariano

open image in gallery Rob Mariano on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The 49-year-old TV personality, also known by fans as Boston Rob, became a prominent contestant on Survivor.

Mariano has appeared on six seasons of the CBS series after making his debut on the show’s fourth season in 2002, where he placed 10th. He later returned for the show’s 8th, 20th, 22nd and 40th seasons. In 2019, he returned to the island to act as a mentor to the new players.

He’s additionally competed on The Amazing Race twice with his wife, Amber Brkich, where they placed 2nd and 8th.

Dorinda Medley

open image in gallery Dorinda Medley on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 60, is known to Bravo viewers for her big personality and temper, which she brought to the series from 2015 to 2020.

Medley has since appeared on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and authored her debut memoir Make It Nice (2023).

Chrishell Stause

open image in gallery Chrishell Stause on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

While best known for her impressive real estate capabilities on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the 43-year-old got her start in TV playing the role of Amanda Dillon on the daytime soap opera All My Children.

Stause released her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, in 2022.

Britney Haynes

open image in gallery Britney Haynes on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

37-year-old Haynes appeared on seasons 12 and 14 of the U.S. version of Big Brother, as well as Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

She became a fan-favorite, known for her witty quips and epic takedowns of fellow housemate Rachel Reilly.

Danielle Reyes

open image in gallery Danielle Reyes on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

One of the earlier Big Brother contestants, Reyes, 52, competed in the show’s third season, where she ended in 2nd place.

She later returned to compete on Big Brother: All-Stars season seven, where she immediately became a target for her impressive strategic skills. She also appeared on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Bob the Drag Queen

open image in gallery Bob the Drag Queen on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

38-year-old Christopher Delmar Caldwell, best known by their drag name Bob the Drag Queen, was the winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They are also a comedian, actor, activist and musician.

Wells Adams

open image in gallery Well Adams ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Adams, 40, appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette, competing for the heart of Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher. He was ultimately eliminated in week six.

He was later invited to compete on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, where he coupled up with Ashley Laconetti, before they split in week six.

In 2017, Adams began dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. They got married in 2022.

Chanel Ayan

open image in gallery Chanel Ayan on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The Kenyan-born Somali model and businesswoman, 46, has worked with a number of top designers, including Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Valentino and Dolce & Gabanna.

She is also a current cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai, which she’s been a part of since its 2022 inception.

Gabby Windey

open image in gallery Gabby Windey on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Windey, 34, became a notable figure for her appearance on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor. She made it all the way to hometown visits before being eliminated ahead of the final rose ceremony.

She then co-led The Bachelorette season 19 in 2022 with former Bachelor star Rachel Recchia. She got engaged to Erich Schwer, who she split from that November. The next year, she revealed she was dating a woman.

Dylan Efron

open image in gallery Dylan Efron on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Efron, 32, is the younger brother of High School Musical star Zac Efron. While not nearly as famous as his A-list sibling, Efron also works in the entertainment industry as a producer.

He’s worked on films including Ready Player One (2018), The Accountant (2016) and Live by Night (2016). He also serves as a producer on his brother’s Netflix docu-series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Tony Vlachos

open image in gallery Tony Vlachos on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The 51-year-old police officer is best known for winning seasons 28 and 40 of Survivor. He additionally competed on the show’s 34th season, where he became the second person to be voted off the island.

Vlachos will represent the U.S. on the forthcoming Australia V The World season of Australian Survivor, set to air sometime this year.

Jeremy Collins

open image in gallery Jeremy Collins on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Collins, 46, is a firefighter, who’s competed on several seasons of Survivor. He first competed on the show’s 29th season, alongside his wife Val Collins. The couple then returned to compete on season 31 while Val was pregnant with their third child. Collins ended up winning that season.

He then competed on Survivor season 40, where he came in 8th after being blindsided by Vlauchos at the tribal council.

Dolores Catania

open image in gallery Dolores Catania on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 54, has been a main cast member on the Bravo show since 2016. Also a philanthropist and entrepreneur, Catania isn’t sure if she’ll return for the new season.

During an August 2024 appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live radio show, she said that she would “gracefully” exit the show if she wasn’t asked back. “Everybody has an expiration date as a housewife,” she said.

Robyn Dixon

open image in gallery Robyn Dixon on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Dixon, 45, is another Real Housewives cast member, who made her debut on the franchise’s Potamic edition in 2016. She confirmed in April 2024 that she hadn’t been invited back for the show’s eighth season.

She thanked viewers and fans at the time, saying: “I hope that I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically.”

Bob Harper

open image in gallery Bob Harper on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The celebrity personal trainer, 59, is best known for his work on The Biggest Loser, where he trained contestants on the show from 2004 to 2009. He later became the host of the show in 2015, succeeding Alison Sweeney.

Harper also joined the first season of The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017 as an advisor.

Ciara Miller

open image in gallery Ciara Miller on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The 29-year-old model and TV personality has been a Summer House cast member since 2020’s season five. Miller first joined as a plus-one for longtime cast member Luke Gulbranson.

In season eight, Miller developed a romance with newbie West Wilson, but they broke up months later in December 2023.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

open image in gallery Lord Ivar Mountbatten on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Known across the pond for his relationship to the British Royal family, 62-year-old Lord Ivar Mountbatten is the second cousin of King Charles III.

He is also a farmer, a geologist, a businessman, and the first of the British monarch’s extended family in an openly gay relationship. His 2018 marriage to his partner, James Coyle, marked the first same-sex union in the Royal family.

Carolyn Wiger

open image in gallery Carolyn Wiger on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The 37-year-old Minnesota native and drug counselor appeared on Survivor season 44, finishing as a finalist.

A previous drug addict herself, Wiger told Parade Magazine in 2023 that her difficult road to recovery prepared her perfectly for Survivor.

Sam Asghari

open image in gallery Sam Asghari on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Perhaps best known for his short-lived marriage to Britney Spears, Asghari is a model and actor who’s made brief appearances in Hacks, Dollface and the 2024 action comedy Jackpot!.

The 39-year-old is also the founder of Asghari Fitness, a website that offers personalized training and nutrition plans.

Tom Sandoval

open image in gallery Tom Sandoval on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

The controversial Vanderpump Rules star, 42, is eager to prove himself on The Traitors, saying in a promotional teaser: “Finally people are taking me seriously.”

Sandoval was a main cast member on the Bravo series from 2013 to 2024. He made headlines in 2023 after it came to light that he had been in a months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, despite being in a relationship with Ariana Madix for nine years.

Nikki Garcia

open image in gallery Nikki Garcia on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

Garcia, 41, is a well-known former WWE wrestler, who performed in the ring from 2007 to 2022 under the name Nikki Bella. She competed alongside her twin sister Brie as The Bella Twins.

She was previously married to Strictly Come Dancing’s Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she shares on child. They were together from 2022 to 2024.

She recently reflected on their “really tough” divorce, saying: “When it came to our relationship, it’s sad. Like, it just hasn’t been great for a long time.”