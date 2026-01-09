The Traitors: Rachel backed after ally attempts to expose her in shocking scenes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of Newry, County Armagh, have rallied behind local contestant Rachel Duffy, praising her "strategic" gameplay on the BBC One reality show The Traitors, even as a dramatic turn saw a fellow 'traitor' attempt to expose her.

The latest episode of the Claudia Winkleman-hosted series saw Rachel, one of the clandestine 'traitors', come under direct suspicion from her accomplice, Fiona.

This came after Rachel had revealed to the group that banished faithful Amanda had confided in her about being a former police detective. Fiona confronted Rachel directly, stating: "I am really suspicious of you. I question why she would have told you."

Despite the on-screen tension, Newry locals remain steadfast in their support. Marie Walls described Rachel as a "very strategic" and "confident" player. "I think she’s very assertive, and I also think she knows her own mind," Walls commented, acknowledging the pressure Rachel faces from Fiona, who "is determined to win it, and I think she’ll win it at any cost."

open image in gallery Rachel’s attempt to use Amanda’s profession to her benefit might have backfired. ( BBC )

Walls expressed "every confidence" that Rachel would adapt her strategy, adding that she "is very tuned into the game, and she knows how to play the game, and she’s done a lot of background work as well."

Marie’s niece, Colleen Walls, echoed the sentiment, advising Rachel "needs to be careful of Fiona" as "she is out for herself." Colleen concluded, "She’s playing a blinder, she really is."

Irene Maginnis highlighted Rachel's ability to "talk her way out of everything," recalling an earlier moment where Rachel's comment about the 'turret' – the traitors' meeting place – nearly backfired. "I didn’t know if she shot herself in the foot there saying about the turret," Maginnis mused, adding, "I think maybe some might start getting suspicious of her."

Twenty-three-year-old Grace Boyle expressed immense pride, calling Rachel "the type of person you’d be proud to say is from Newry because she’s so good."

open image in gallery Rachel and Fiona and now at loggerheads on ‘The Traitors’ ( BBC )

However, Boyle also predicted a potential "plot twist" if Rachel becomes "too confident in herself." She noted Rachel's perceived "mum" persona, which currently helps deflect suspicion, stating: "everyone sees her as like a mum, so I don’t think anyone kind of suspects her at the minute, which is good."