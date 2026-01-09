The Traitors: Rachel backed after ally attempts to expose her in shocking scenes
Fiona turned on Rachel after her fellow Traitor became suspicious of her behaviour after latest banishment
Residents of Newry, County Armagh, have rallied behind local contestant Rachel Duffy, praising her "strategic" gameplay on the BBC One reality show The Traitors, even as a dramatic turn saw a fellow 'traitor' attempt to expose her.
The latest episode of the Claudia Winkleman-hosted series saw Rachel, one of the clandestine 'traitors', come under direct suspicion from her accomplice, Fiona.
This came after Rachel had revealed to the group that banished faithful Amanda had confided in her about being a former police detective. Fiona confronted Rachel directly, stating: "I am really suspicious of you. I question why she would have told you."
Despite the on-screen tension, Newry locals remain steadfast in their support. Marie Walls described Rachel as a "very strategic" and "confident" player. "I think she’s very assertive, and I also think she knows her own mind," Walls commented, acknowledging the pressure Rachel faces from Fiona, who "is determined to win it, and I think she’ll win it at any cost."
Walls expressed "every confidence" that Rachel would adapt her strategy, adding that she "is very tuned into the game, and she knows how to play the game, and she’s done a lot of background work as well."
Marie’s niece, Colleen Walls, echoed the sentiment, advising Rachel "needs to be careful of Fiona" as "she is out for herself." Colleen concluded, "She’s playing a blinder, she really is."
Irene Maginnis highlighted Rachel's ability to "talk her way out of everything," recalling an earlier moment where Rachel's comment about the 'turret' – the traitors' meeting place – nearly backfired. "I didn’t know if she shot herself in the foot there saying about the turret," Maginnis mused, adding, "I think maybe some might start getting suspicious of her."
Twenty-three-year-old Grace Boyle expressed immense pride, calling Rachel "the type of person you’d be proud to say is from Newry because she’s so good."
However, Boyle also predicted a potential "plot twist" if Rachel becomes "too confident in herself." She noted Rachel's perceived "mum" persona, which currently helps deflect suspicion, stating: "everyone sees her as like a mum, so I don’t think anyone kind of suspects her at the minute, which is good."
