Traitors star was shot twice with hunting gun by ex-partner, police say

Police in Finland have revealed new details about their investigation into the murder of a contestant on the country’s version of hit game show The Traitors.

Janne Puhakka, the country’s first openly gay ice hockey player, died in October at the age of 29 after he was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner, Norwegian veterinarian Rolf Nordmo.

Nordmo confessed to the murder following the breakdown of the couple’s relationship several weeks before, it was reported.

Now, police have revealed to Finnish publication Yle that Puhakka was shot twice by his former partner at the home they previously shared in Espoo, a city located to the west of Helsinki in Finland.

Nordmo used a hunting gun to commit the crime, police added.

Puhakka’s body was discovered by a concerned friend who went to the house after the ice hockey player did not respond to calls and messages.

Investigating officers have confirmed that Nordmo admitted to the killing during his interrogation, but Nordmo has denied the act was premeditated.

“The suspect denies any planning. I will not comment on any other details,” Detective Inspector Matti Högman, who is leading the investigation, told Yle.

Puhakka was Finland’s first openly gay ice hockey player ( Getty Images )

At the time of the death, the finale of Finland’s The Traitors, which had been filmed earlier this year, was postponed. But it is now due to air on Sunday 10 November at 9pm. The decision by national channel Nelonen to broadcast the episode was made following consultation with Puhakka’s family.

The sportsman will appear as a “traitor” in the final episode of the game of deception, with the aim of tricking the “faithful” players into believing he was one of them, and winning the pot of cash.

The Traitors, which first started in the Netherlands, has become a hugely popular format around the world. The BBC’s version is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Puhakka made headlines in Finland in 2019 when he came out as gay.

After his death, Liiga, Finland’s top ice hockey league, described him on Twitter/X as “an important role model” and said his “courage and openness left an indelible mark on Finnish hockey”.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also took to Instagram to honour the sports star.