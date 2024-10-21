Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Finnish version of The Traitors has been postponed indefinitely after a contestant was murdered.

Jaane Puhakka, 29, the country’s first openly gay ice hockey player, was killed Sunday night after he was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner, Rolf Nordmo.

Nordmo is reported to have confessed to the murder following the breakdown of their relationship several weeks ago.

Mr Puhakka was taking part in the show as a traitor. The final episode, set to air this week, was filmed earlier this year.

The popular TV show, which originated in the Netherlands and has a hugely successful incarnation in the UK hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees contestants take on an increasingly complex psychological tasks in a bid to win a £120,000 prize.

This sees “Traitors” attempt to eliminate “the Faithful” in a bid to take the entire prize fund for themselves.

A translated statement about the postponement from TV channel Nelonen read: “The final episode of the season of Petolliset was scheduled to be shown on Thursday of this week.

“We have come to the conclusion that right now is not the right time to air an episode. We will return to the question of the possible presentation of the episode later. We share in the grief of Janne’s loved ones.”

open image in gallery Jaane Puhakka was murdered by his partner on Sunday. ( Nelonen )

open image in gallery Mr Puhakka was Finland’s first openly gay ice hockey player. ( Getty Images )

According to reports, fans of the show agreed that it would not be appropriate to air while others said that it might be an opportunity to share a public tribute to the late Mr Puhakka.

The TV contestant, a former player for Espoo Blues and Espoo United, made headlines in 2019 when he came out as gay.

A tribute was paid to the late athlete by Liiga, Finland’s top ice hockey league, who described him on Twitter/X as “an important role model” and said his “courage and openness left an indelible mark on Finnish hockey”.

Finish ice hockey expert Topi Nättinen told Yle Urheilu: “The first thing that comes to mind about Janne is a role model. His courage opened new doors socially, not only in Finland, but also globally.

“[He] was an exceptional person both in the hockey community and the entire sports world. He was so brave. It may not even be understood how great a role model he has been for many.”