Celebrity Traitors ‘lands first contestant’ as BBC spinoff prepares for filming

The UK’s celebrity version of hit BBC reality show The Traitors has reportedly landed its first contestant.

Set to air on BBC One later this year, Celebrity Traitors UK will see its roster of famous stars split into two groups (“Traitors” and “Faithfuls”), with the Faithfuls having to deduce who the Traitors in their midst really are.

The first three series of The Traitors have been a significant hit for the BBC, with a fourth series currently in development. The forthcoming celebrity edition has yet to formally announce any contestants but a new report claims that TV presenter Kate Garraway has signed on to feature.

Garraway is known for her presenting work on the ITV morning show Good Morning Britain. She previously competed on the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2019, finishing in fourth place.

A source told The Sun that Garraway will be travelling to Scotland to film the new Traitors series, alongside returning host Claudia Winkleman.

“Kate has signed her contract for Celebrity Traitors,” the source is quoted as saying. “The BBC were avoiding stars who've done reality TV before but Kate's someone they want to support and champion.

“She's a great journalist and they think she's perfect for a seat at the table. She's had such a tough time since losing Derek and is a huge fan of the show so this is a dream come true for her.”

Kate Garraway on ‘Good Morning Britain’ ( ITV )

Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, died last year of complications stemming from Covid. Over the past few years, Garraway has worked to spread awareness of long Covid and the financial challenges people currently face in positions of medical precarity.

A spokesperson for the BBC responded to the claim that Garraway had signed on, telling Mail Online: “The Traitors includes lies and deception, so it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Garraway for comment.

While no contestants have been officially confirmed, a number of other prominent names – including comedian Stephen Fry and ex-rugby player Joe Marler – have been circling the rumour mill.

A number of celebrities have, however, ruled themselves out of the running, including Oasis star Liam Gallagher and TV host Lorraine Kelly.