Kate Garraway’s garden tree and fence damaged by Storm Eowyn

Kate Garraway said a tree and a fence in her garden have been damaged as Storm Eowyn swept the country, leaving many homes without power and some roads flooded.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, shared a video to Instagram showing branches scattered around her garden, as well as the work she has done to repair the fence.

She wrote: “Had a heck of a day trying to sort out storm damage – I know it’s nothing compared to what many are facing so not complaining.

“Lost a tree height pyracantha (shrub)which had glorious orange berries in autumn and dainty white flowers in spring.

“Still needs more chainsaw action but am hoping life will spring back at the roots.

“Very proud of my fence mend though (on the left) using old fencing from elsewhere.

“Something satisfying about being out in the fresh air though ( even if it was grey and raining) and now ready for a hot bath and bed. Hope everyone has had a great Sunday.”

Met Office yellow weather warnings remain in place for wind and rain in parts of southern England, with gusts of up to 55-65mph possible in some areas.

The rain warning is in place until 6am on Monday, bringing a chance of local flooding for parts of the UK.

Some rail services, flights and ferries were paused due to the disruption from the storm.

Garraway has won multiple National Television Awards for her documentaries about her husband Derek Draper, who suffered long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

The emotional Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story was released after his death at the age of 56 in January last year, detailing the final year of his life.