Tony Hawk hits out at ‘narrative of nonsense’ that he got married on Epstein’s island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Hawk is setting the record straight, emphatically denying that he held any of his weddings on Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island after his name appeared in the latest batch of files released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to the late convicted pedophile.

The skateboarding legend, 57, was mentioned in an October 22, 2024, email by a special agent working as a Threat Intake Examiner reporting on an alleged case of human trafficking of a minor involving Epstein. “They would have sex with the young women and she was taken from Ireland and brought to Jeffrey Epstein Island when she was 13 years old,” the email read. “[Redacted] said that she was there when Prince Edward was there and when Tony Hawk got married on the island.”

On Thursday, Hawk denied the claims in an Instagram Story, instead sharing the “facts and timelines of my nuptials.” “I apologize if they don’t fit a narrative of nonsense,” he wrote.

The athlete, who has been married four times, said his first wedding to Cindy Dunbar in 1990 was held “at home” in Fallbrook, California. His second marriage, to Erin Lee in 1996, took place at a Hilton hotel in San Diego, followed by his third wedding in 2006 to Lhotse Merriam on Tavarua Surf Island in Fiji, and his fourth marriage to his wife, Cathy Goodman, in 2015 at Adare Manor in Ireland.

“One of the guests in 2006 shot photos of the Fiji ceremony and licensed them to Getty Images. His name is [coincidentally] Mark Epstein,” he added. Jeffrey’s younger brother, now 71, is also named Mark Epstein. Hawk, however, insisted that his associate is “an accomplished action sports photographer from Wyoming and of no relation to Jeffrey Epstein (who I never met and whose island I never visited. This is all easily verifiable information. Facts are not fungible.”

open image in gallery Skateboarding star Tony Hawk (left) called claims he got married on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's island 'nonsense' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Hawk apologized to his 2006 wedding photographer, Mark Epstein, for also getting 'pulled into the misinformation vortex' ( tonyhawk/Instagram )

“Sorry you also got pulled into the misinformation vortex,” Hawk concluded, tagging his associate’s photography accounts.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019, aged 66, while he was awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005. He had been arrested the month prior and pleaded not guilty.

In the years since his death, survivors have spoken out, pleading alongside lawmakers and the public for the release of the DOJ’s full investigation into Epstein.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.