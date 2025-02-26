Tony Hawk shares heartbreaking reason he wishes Kurt Cobain was still alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Hawk has shared a heartbreaking message about Kurt Cobain, leaving fans of the skateboarding legend in tears.

Cobain, the frontman of the seminal grunge band Nirvana, died by suicide in 1994, at the age of just 27.

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter he shared with Courtney Love, married Hawk’s son Riley in 2023. The couple had a son, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, last year.

At the weekend, Hawk shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to Cobain, having rediscovered a ticket stub from a Nirvana gig he attended on 20 October 1991.

“Went straight from S.U.A.S event at Houston skatepark to this concert in 1991,” he recalled. “It was as transformative as live music can possibly be: We all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same.”

Nirvana had released their most famous hit, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, just two months before Hawk saw them.

“I wish Kurt were here,” Hawk continued. “So he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild.”

Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk ( Geffen/Getty )

Fans shared their reactions to the post on social media, with some confessing to having been moved to the point of tears.

“I am sobbing at Tony Hawk posting about his grandchild who is also Kurt Cobain's grandchild,” one person wrote.

“I choose to believe in the multi-verse bc there has to be a timeline where Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk are hanging out together, being the coolest F***ing grandpas ever. That has to exist. I choose that in a parallel world, it does,” another wrote.

“What a sweet post and I simply cannot imagine a bigger flex for a grandkid to say his grandpas are Cobain and Hawk. My Gen X heart is full,” someone else remarked.

Cobain’s daughter, who was 20 months old when her father died, shared a post about Cobain last year.

“I wish I could’ve known my Dad,” she wrote. “I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story. I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told).”

Explaining that she had been grieving her father for her entire life, Frances added: “Kurt wrote me a letter before I was born. The last line of it reads, ‘wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you,’” Frances Bean Cobain wrote. “He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways. Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent.”