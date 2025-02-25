BBC says it ‘fell short and failed people’ over Tim Westwood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has admitted that it “fell short and failed people” by failing to address “bullying and misogynistic” behaviour by former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood.

The corporation issued an apology after a major external inquiry by barrister Gemma White found that there had been “missed opportunities” that could have led to action.

In a statement, the BBC said that while the report found “no widespread or significant BBC knowledge of allegations or concerns about predatory sexual behaviour”, it was clear there had been “instances where the organisation missed opportunities that might have led to action”.

“The organisation fell short and failed people – including our own staff – who had a right to expect better from us,” the statement said.

"The Board [wants] to take this opportunity to apologise on behalf of the entire BBC to anyone impacted by what the review has found. Your voice has been heard, and the findings of the review will further fuel the drive to ensure it does not happen again."

Westwood, 67, who in 2022 was accused of historical sexual abuse allegations by multiple women in a joint investigation by The Guardian and the BBC, has previously said that he “strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

Tim Westwood denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour

The Metropolitan Police said at the time that detectives were investigating accusations of offences alleged to have taken place between 1982 and 2016. The investigation is ongoing and Westwood has been interviewed on at least four occasions under police caution.

White’s report stated that Westwood declined her invitations to meet or contribute to the review in writing, citing the police investigation.

In a statement for the report sent through his solicitors, he strongly denied that his behaviour “ever amounted to bullying or harassment” and claimed that some people “behaved poorly towards him”.

People who shared their allegations against Westwood with the report said they were “concerned that they would not be believed or might be blamed” for his alleged behaviour, as he was “very popular so no one wanted to listen”.

“A common theme amongst those who reported allegations was that they did not know or understand at the time that the behaviour which they had described to me was wrong,” the report found.

“Some said they had only realised when they were older, or recently. One person referred to not understanding at the time what sexual assault was.”

The BBC admitted it 'fell short' and missed opportunities that might have led to action against Westwood

Elsewhere in the report, Westwood was said to have, on occasion, refused to speak to some of his BBC production team members, giving them the “silent treatment”.

Third parties described observing BBC staff on his show being upset and in tears as a result of the way they were treated by him.

The Independent has contacted Westwood’s representatives for comment.

In 2022, the BBC confirmed it had received six complaints about Westwood, including one referred by the police, after initially denying it had any knowledge of the accusations against him.

