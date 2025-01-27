Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, Kim Woodburn and JLS’s Aston Merrygold were all in attendance for the funeral of Drag Race UK star The Vivienne on Monday (27 January).

The artist, actor and singer born James Lee Williams died aged 32 earlier this month. Williams rose to national fame after winning the first series of Drag Race UK, and also came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

Six doves were released as mourners left the church in Denbighshire, north Wales as Williams’ coffin was pulled by horses with green feather plumes.

Funeral-goers also donned green in honour of the star who played the Wicked Witch of the West in the theatre production of The Wizard of Oz. Others wore Vivienne Westwood badges in honour of Williams, who named themselves after the designer.

open image in gallery Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins was dressed in red tartan ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

The crown and sceptre The Vivienne won on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK were carried into the church ahead of their coffin. Family members walked behind the coffin as it entered the church. Floral tributes read “Vivienne” and “James”. A third was made up of purple flowers in the shape of a witch’s hat.

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl arrived for the funeral together, while the winner of the show’s fourth series Danny Beard wore a jacket and trousers covered with Vivienne Westwood logos. He walked to the church with actor Hayley Tamaddon.

open image in gallery Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall dressed in black for church service ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney attended with radio presenter Pete Price, while former Brookside actor Jennifer Ellison and celebrity chef Jameson Stocks were also present at the service.

open image in gallery Claire Sweeney attended with radio presenter Peter Price ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Williams was reportedly found dead at their home by their father and stepmother, a friend told The Sun. Cheshire police issued an update shortly after news of the death was made public, concluding there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

open image in gallery Star died aged 32 ( Getty Images )

Ariana Grande, Michelle Visage, presenter Rylan Clark and Tia Kofi were among the stars who paid tribute.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted the drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

open image in gallery Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz (second right) and Cheryl (right) arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

“My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she’s had to move back to Liverpool,” they once explained.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage said The Vivienne was a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed”.