Drag queen The Vivienne’s cause of death revealed by ‘devastated’ family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of drag queen The Vivienne, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has revealed their cause of death.

The body of James Lee Williams, 32, was found at their Cheshire home on January 5.

Their death resulted from a cardiac arrest caused by ketamine use, according to their manager and friend, Simon Jones. A formal inquest is scheduled for June.

In a statement, Mr Jones said both he and the drag queen’s family felt it was important to reveal their cause of death.

He expressed hope that releasing the information would raise awareness about the dangers of ketamine and its effect on the body.

“Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly amongst young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed.

“We hope that by working with (charity) Adferiad we can raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage.”

open image in gallery The Vivienne died of cardiac arrest after taking ketamine, their family says ( PA Wire )

During their appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Williams had openly discussed a four-year period of drug addiction.

“It was party, drugs, but I couldn’t leave the drugs at the party, it was constant for me”, they said.

Their addiction was a “habit that caught on a bit too quick and a bit too hard”, they said.

“I had to be kicked out of my house and told that I would be dead by the time I was 30.

“It was the loneliest part of my life, I was killing myself … and my family don’t even know. I was pissing my life up the wall and I could’ve been dead now if I didn’t do anything about it.”

Donna Chaves, from Adferiad, said the charity was grateful to the TV personality’s family for their work on the campaign.

“Their courage in sharing James’s story will help raise vital awareness of the devastating impact substance use can have. We are seeing a worrying rise in the number of people using ketamine, often unaware of the serious risks it poses to their physical and mental health.

“Addiction can affect anyone, and too many people suffer in silence due to stigma and lack of understanding.

“By opening conversations and challenging misconceptions, we can help prevent further tragedies and support those in need to find hope and recovery.”

open image in gallery Jayde Adams (left) and Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins (second left) arrive for the funeral of The Vivienne at St Margaret's Church, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

An inquest into The Vivienne’s death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington in February.

A full inquest is listed to take place on June 30.

The star, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

They performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2024.

They were due back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in a tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first played last year.

Their funeral in Bodelwyddan was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi and Baga Chipz, along with Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.

The Government is seeking expert advice after illegal use of ketamine surged to record levels.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.

According to the UK national anti-drug advisory service Frank, ketamine is a general anaesthetic that reduces sensations in the body which can make users feel dream-like and detached, chilled, relaxed and happy, but also confused and nauseated.