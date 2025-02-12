RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in bathroom, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne was found dead in the bathroom of their home, an inquest has been told.

James Lee Williams, who performed as the drag queen, was found dead at their home in Cheshire on Sunday January 5.

An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned at Cheshire Coroner’s Court in Warrington on Wednesday.

Coroner’s officer Amanda Edgar said Williams was found dead in the bathroom at their home address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

open image in gallery The Vivienne performing in Dancing on ICe

Ms Edgar said: “Post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death.”

The hearing, which lasted two minutes, was told Williams was identified by their father, Lee Williams.

Area coroner Victoria Davies said: “Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams.”

She added that further investigations are required.

The case was adjourned and a full inquest was listed to take place on June 30.

Williams, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, before moving to Liverpool, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on stage this month as the Childcatcher in the tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a role they first portrayed last year.

Their funeral, held in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, North Wales, last month, was attended by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl along with Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, TV personality Kim Woodburn and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney.