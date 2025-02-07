The View hosts praise Travis Kelce’s ‘classy’ response to Trump Super Bowl appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The View co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro have praised Travis Kelce for his “classy” response to the news that President Donald Trump may attend this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters that he considered Trump’s appearance to be “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” he said.

Kelce was criticized for his comments in some quarters after Trump’s previous disparaging remarks about the athlete’s girlfriend, pop phenomenon Taylor Swift.

However the hosts of The View defended Kelce, with political strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin saying: “This Taylor Swift fan is not mad about it. I thought it was totally classy, a diplomatic answer, and it’s his big day.

“Also, and I think I’ll be repeating this a lot in the next four years, the presidency is bigger than any one person. He’s proud that the President of the United States is there. I don’t know that it’s any kind of statement about Donald Trump specifically.

Travis Kelce and The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin ( Getty/ABC )

“He’d say the same thing if it was Joe Biden, Obama, George Bush. I thought it was a very classy statement and don’t make it a bigger story. It would’ve totally distracted from the game.”

Ana Navarro agreed with Griffin, arguing that if Kelce “had said something against Trump, it would be taken out on his team and all the hate that his team would receive as they’re heading into the Super Bowl.”

Kelce, 35, and his Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The news was first revealed that Trump would be attending the game on Tuesday, making him the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person. His presence comes amid feverish security preparations in the city in the wake of the deadly New Year’s Eve terror attack in which 14 people were killed and several more were injured.

Swift endorsed Trump’s opponent, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, in the 2024 Presidential Election.

In a lengthy post on Instagram in September, she said that, having watched the presidential debate between the two of them, Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe.”

Shortly after the Instagram post was shared, Trump spoke on Fox and Friends to say that he was “not a fan of Taylor Swift.”

The “Karma” singer will also be in attendance at the Super Bowl this year to show her support for Kelce.