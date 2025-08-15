The Traitors US makes major change fans had been calling for ahead of season 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Civilians are coming to The Traitors US.

Ahead of the fourth season featuring an all-celebrity cast, NBC has ordered a spin-off featuring normal people as contestants.

Alan Cumming will return as host of the Peacock series set in the Scottish Highlands. The Spy Kids star revealed the news yesterday at the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference in Los Angeles, according to Metro, with production set to get underway in 2026.

“The money will mean more to them,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be a hoot.”

The change has been one fans have called for since the series began, bringing it in line with the British version of the show, which has featured civilians since its inception.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming is the host of the US version of ‘The Traitors’ ( Studio Lambert/ All3 Media International )

“The way I was just thinking this needed to happen today,” one fan wrote in response to the news on X.

“I’m glad. The UK has people from all walks of life & it makes it far more interesting IMO,” another agreed.

“Finally! There should have always been two versions of it,” added a third.

Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President Unscripted Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a press release: “We’re excited to bring along ‘The Traitors’ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers.

“With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions, added: “‘The Traitors’ format has proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world. We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.”

The Traitors season four does not yet have a release date, though the cast list has been announced.

Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, will be among those vying for the $250,000 prize.

The game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman in the U.K., features a group of 22 contestants arriving at a 19th-century Scottish Baronial-style castle, where they are secretly divided into two camps. A small number are the “traitors,” who must work together to “murder” their fellow contestants, called “faithfuls,” while their identities remain undetected.

The aim of the game is to successfully identify other contestants’ status in the game and root them out — or hide in plain sight — to make it through to the final.

The show is based on the Dutch reality show format, originally known as De Verraders in its native language.