The Traitors fan spots BBC ‘sharing major spoilers in plain sight’

The BBC keeps episodes of The Traitors under lock and key to avoid spoilers leaking – but one fan has spotted that the broadcaster appears to have been accidentally sharing vital information in plain sight.

Each instalment of the hit show - which has been pulling in millions of viewers since its New Year’s Day premiere - typically includes a banishment and a murder, and the identities of the contestants who leave the castle are closely guarded until their departures air.

However, a viewer has now spotted that the BBC seems to be giving away clues in its listings by revealing which former stars will appear on each episode of spin-off show Uncloaked.

“I’m tweeting this so hopefully they [the BBC] see it and stop it!!” they wrote on X, tagging the BBC’s official account. “[Uncloaked] have themed guests, and the pattern is too obvious.”

The viewer then claimed they “knew” former Secret Traitor Fiona would be leaving the show when they spotted two Welsh contestants from previous seasons were scheduled to appear on Uncloaked.

The spin-off programme also featured series one couple Tom and Alex when this year’s secret pairing, Ross and Ellie, was revealed.

“It’s crazy to me that such a well sealed show is putting results up there in plain sight?!” the viewer added.

Their revelation sparked a mixed response from other fans, with one replying: “Really wish I hadn’t read this!”

“Why are you looking at who the guests are before the show airs? Not rocket science,” said another.

“I don't look to see who the guests are on Uncloaked before I watch it but agree, this is a spoiler, if you know in advance!” wrote a third.

Friday’s (9 January) episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Traitors Rachel and Stephen left visibly stunned as Faithful Matthew asked the pair if they would be willing to seduce him to the dark side.

Matthew made the Traitors a surprising offer ( BBC )

The 35-year-old was one of three contestants who won the opportunity to ask the Traitors two questions, and used his second to pitch a plan that would see him join them in the turret.

The other contestants who won the potentially game-changing prize were secret barrister Harriet and Rachel - the latter of whom is, of course, actually a Traitor.

The explosive fourth regular series of The Traitors has so far delivered plenty of shocking moments, including Fiona’s stunning attack on Rachel, which ultimately led to the Welsh contestant’s exit.

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm.