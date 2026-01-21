The Traitors 2026 live: New twist will see Stephen and Rachel make huge decision tonight as final week begins
The remaining Faithfuls don’t have long left to catch Traitors Rachel and Stephen on BBC series
With The Traitors’ final fast approaching, the growing prize pot is in touching distance for the remaining contestants – including the two Traitors who are hoping to steal the lot.
Stephen and Rachel have been plotting in the turret since the first episode of series, and have so far successfully dodged being banished, despite multiple Faithfuls making strong cases against them both.
This week’s episodes will see the Celtic pair attempt to become the first Traitorous duo to make it to the final together – well, unless one of them stabs the other in the back.
The Faithfuls left in the competition are Faraaz, Jade, Jack, James, Matthew and Roxy.
Last Friday’s (16 January) episode ended with Stephen and Rachel deciding who to give a ceremonial dagger too. Whoever they choose will be given the huge power of having two votes at the next roundtable. So who will it be?
The Traitors airs at 8pm on BBC One. Follow the latest updates ahead of the episode below…
'Why this year's messy Traitors are the only ones I'm rooting for'
The Faithfuls seem lovely but they’ve been outsmarted at every turn by this year’s Traitors. Which is why I’m backing Stephen and Rachel to win...
Why this year’s messy Traitors are the only ones I’m rooting for
Recap: What the ceremonial dagger twist means
Last Friday’s episode ended with Claudia introducing (another) brand new twist: the ceremonial dagger.
The host interrupted the final eight’s cosy - and emotional - dinner party to reveal a ceremonial dagger that will grant one player a huge power.
Whoever has the dagger will be given two votes at the roundtable, which is huge at this point in the game.
There was a second twist too. The Traitors will decide who gets this power - and they could pick anyone, including themselves.
When is The Traitors on this week?
There are just three episodes of the series to go!
As usual, tonight’s episode will air at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with tomorrow’s instalment going out at the same time.
There is a slight change to the schedule for Friday’s final, though. That will start at 8.30pm and it’s a bumper, 75-minute episode.
Aftershow The Traitors: Uncloaked will follow each episode.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks