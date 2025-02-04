The Simpsons fans in mourning as they say goodbye to ‘old friend’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The Simpsons are marking the end of an era, after the beloved mobile game The Simpsons: Tapped Out shut down for good.

The game was released in 2012 and was an instant hit on Android and iOS mobile devices. The premise of the game allowed players to build and maintain their own version of Springfield, the fictional town where the cartoon is set.

The game was full of details and references that delighted fans and featured hundreds of iconic locations from the show, such as the Simpsons family home, the nuclear power plant and the Kwik-E-Mart.

The game also featured the voice talents of Simpsons cast members including Dan Castellaneta, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith and Hank Azaria.

Although the game wasn’t as popular in recent times as it was when it was first released, it still had a loyal following of players, who would log on every day. Sadly, for them, that all came to an end on 24 January, when the game’s servers were turned off forever.

EA Games, which developed The Simpsons: Tapped Out, confirmed the news in a statement on 26 September 2024.

It read: “We have made the difficult decision to sunset Tapped Out. In-app purchases have been disabled, and the game will be removed from the app stores on 31 October, 2024. You may continue playing until January 24th, 2025, at which point servers will be turned off and TSTO will not be accessible.

“The decision to end our 12-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield.

“It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines.”

open image in gallery The Simpsons Tapped Out ( EA Games )

Following the shutdown, fans have since been sharing their memories of the game on social media. One person said: “As Simpsons Tapped Out is about to shut down forever, I’ve played it every day for 12 years. It’s been a part of my daily routine. As life changed around me, as people came and went, TSTO remained.”

A second wrote: “Goodbye The Simpsons Tapped Out. Played it pretty much every day since it launched in 2012. Gonna miss my version of Springfield that I spent so much time building.”

A third added: “I had this game on my phone longer than any other app ever released. Goodbye The Simpsons: Tapped Out.”

Meanwhile, a fourth paid tribute by simply saying: “Goodbye old friend.”

open image in gallery ‘The Simpsons’ ( Fox )

It comes just weeks after it was announced that the series will no longer be shown on Channel 4 in the UK as the broadcaster opts to move the beloved animated show from its regular weekday slot, after 20 years.

The Simpsons, which celebrated its 35th anniversary on 17 December, has been shown in the UK on Channel 4 since 2004.

The broadcaster has chosen to move The Simpsons to E4, starting with season 32. Meanwhile, new seasons of the show, including season 36, will premiere on Disney + before airing on E4. The new seasons will also be available on Channel 4’s streaming service for a limited time.