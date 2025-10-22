Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Morning Show is saying goodbye to one of its major players after two seasons.

*Warning: this article contains major spoilers from The Morning Show season four*

The Apple TV+ drama’s latest episode, “If Then,” ends with Stella Bak (Greta Lee) departing New York solo after her affair with Miles (Aaron Pierre) comes crashing down.

While the season four cliffhanger ambiguously left fans wondering if that was a definite goodbye to Stella, the actor has indeed confirmed she is leaving behind her Emmy-nominated role.

“I’m just going to say straight up, I think this is the end,” Lee told People.

“I think this is goodbye. And I know that’s hard, but I think that there's certain... Again, I keep thinking about wanting to do her justice, and do right by her,” she added.

open image in gallery Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show ( Apple TV+ )

“And there’s a certain point sometimes with certain characters where the story ends. And the story, in my mind, needs to end because of everything that she's been through, and the person she was when she started on this journey, she was so full of this bright-eyed optimism, and the world that existed a few years ago is gone.”

The Morning Show, which is currently in its fourth season, stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass as a team of network bigwigs behind a fictional network’s famed morning news show.

Lee, 42, joined the newsroom drama in 2021 in its second season. Her character, Stella, was introduced as the new president of the news division at UBA.

open image in gallery Greta Lee as Stella Bak on 'The Morning Show' ( Apple TV+ )

Though her time on the series was brief, she quickly became a fan-favorite.

Last year, the Past Lives star’s performance as Stella earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

More to come...