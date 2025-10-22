Morning Show star confirms exit after character’s surprising departure: ‘This is goodbye’
Newsroom drama has lost one of its big talents
The Morning Show is saying goodbye to one of its major players after two seasons.
*Warning: this article contains major spoilers from The Morning Show season four*
The Apple TV+ drama’s latest episode, “If Then,” ends with Stella Bak (Greta Lee) departing New York solo after her affair with Miles (Aaron Pierre) comes crashing down.
While the season four cliffhanger ambiguously left fans wondering if that was a definite goodbye to Stella, the actor has indeed confirmed she is leaving behind her Emmy-nominated role.
“I’m just going to say straight up, I think this is the end,” Lee told People.
“I think this is goodbye. And I know that’s hard, but I think that there's certain... Again, I keep thinking about wanting to do her justice, and do right by her,” she added.
“And there’s a certain point sometimes with certain characters where the story ends. And the story, in my mind, needs to end because of everything that she's been through, and the person she was when she started on this journey, she was so full of this bright-eyed optimism, and the world that existed a few years ago is gone.”
The Morning Show, which is currently in its fourth season, stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass as a team of network bigwigs behind a fictional network’s famed morning news show.
Lee, 42, joined the newsroom drama in 2021 in its second season. Her character, Stella, was introduced as the new president of the news division at UBA.
Though her time on the series was brief, she quickly became a fan-favorite.
Last year, the Past Lives star’s performance as Stella earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
More to come...
