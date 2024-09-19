Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Simon Bird has made a disappointing announcement about The Inbetweeners reunion.

The actor, 40, starred alongside Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison in the much-loved comedy series that revolved around a group of hapless teenage boys. The show ran for two years from 2008, followed by The Inbetweeners Movie and The Inbetweeners 2 in 2011 and 2014.

Despite much fan speculation and optimism, Bird said there are no plans for him to reunite with Thomas, Buckley and Harrison on any forthcoming Inbetweeners projects.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Bird said: “I’m afraid to be the one pouring cold water on this but it’s not happening. I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion.”

He explained: “[The cast would] be happy to but it’s not up to us, it’s up to the writers, Iain [Morris] and Damon [Beesley, and I know they’re both very busy these days.”

“It’s not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I’m afraid,” Bird added.

“I think it was a comedy that inhabited a certain time,” he continued. “So, no, there has been no discussion about a new show or film.”

open image in gallery Blake Harrison, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Simon Bird in ‘The Inbetweeners 2' ( Channel 4 )

Bird also admitted that despite fans regularly quoting lines from The Inbetweeners at him in the street, he doesn’t remember his lines from the show.

“I have no idea what they’re talking about,” he said. “I can’t remember the show - I don’t think I’ve even watched it back since I made it in 2008.”

The Friday Night Dinner actor previously stated an Inbetweeners reboot would be “depressing for everyone” involved.

“No one is going to buy us as teenagers any more,” he told Screen Daily.

“And I think the idea of the four of us back together as 30-somethings is going to be a bit more depressing for everyone. I can’t see us doing any more of it.”

open image in gallery Buckley, Harrison, Thomas and Bird in ‘The Inbetweeners’ ( Bwark Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Bird is the latest Inbetweeners star to pour cold water on a reboot, Buckley, who played Jay on the series, explained that a much-maligned Channel 4 reunion broadcast at the start of 2019 was such a disaster that he no longer wanted to revisit the show itself.

The reunion, hosted by Jimmy Carr, saw the stars of the series participate in an Inbetweeners quiz, a fake award ceremony and watch old clips from the show. Critics dubbed the two-hour special “shambolic”, with Buckley later apologising for it on Twitter.

“It was maybe a mistake doing that reunion,” Buckley later told Heart Radio.

“Me personally, I don’t want to ruin The Inbetweeners any more. At the moment, I wouldn’t want to go anywhere near it.”