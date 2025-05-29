Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has announced that The Gentlemen is returning for a second season with a range of new additions to the cast, including Love Island presenter Maya Jama.

The Guy Ritchie crime drama, based on the director’s 2019 film of the same name (dubbed as a mashup between Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders), became one of the streaming service’s biggest hits when it was released in 2024 with Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone giving lead performances.

In the series, James and Scodelario play Eddie Halstead and Susie Glass, who are thrust together after James inherits land that’s been co-opted by a weed-growing empire run by Susie’s father, Bobby Glass (Winstone). Susie is the de facto head of the syndicate while Bobby is in prison.

Netflix has announced that James, Scodelario and I Hate Suzie’s Daniel Ings will be reprising their roles for the second season.

They will be returning alongside cast members Winstone, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Michael Vu, Harry Goodwins, Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley and Giancarlo Esposito.

Jama made her acting debut in Katherine Ryan’s Netflix comedy The Duchess, playing a girl-next-door character named Sandra for two episodes. Her involvement in The Gentlemen is expected to be her second acting role, though details about her character are yet to be shared.

TV presenter Jama, 30, rose to prominence as a DJ on Rinse FM and a presenter on MTV. She went on to front awards shows and, in 2023, took over hosting duties for ITV’s dating show Love Island.

open image in gallery Maya Jama will be making her debut in season two of Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Also joining the cast for season two will be The Agency star Hugh Bonneville, Dune’s Benjamin Clementine, The Leopard’s Benedetta Porcaroli, Another Simple Favour’s Michele Morrone, Conclave’s Sergio Castellito and Dune: Part Two’s Amra Mallassi and Tell Me Everything’s Tyler Conti.

During the last season, Eddie and Susie’s burgeoning chemistry was highlighted by viewers, with many enjoying the will-they-won’t-they aspect of their relationship. Other fans highlighted a flashback scene in which the pair are depicted dancing with their faces extremely close to one another, with many believing Ritchie was subtly hinting at a romantic history between them.

The season will pick up one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound, and Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all.

open image in gallery Kaya Scodelario and Theo James in ‘The Gentlemen’ ( © 2023, Netflix Inc. )

Announcing the news of the forthcoming season, Guy Ritchie said in a statement: “I am delighted to return to set for season two of The Gentlemen. This chapter sees a deliberate expansion, both geographically and thematically, as we journey from the English countryside to the Italian lakes.”

“Eddie and Susie find themselves navigating an increasingly volatile empire as they’re besieged on all fronts by an influx of enigmatic new players. The stakes are heightened, the power dynamics are more precarious, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with this exceptional cast and crew.”