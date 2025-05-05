Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Equalizer aired its final ever episode after being suddenly cancelled – and fans have come to the same agreement about the conclusion.

On Friday (2 May), weeks afterQueen Latifah.

The show made it to season five and was being primed for a sixth run, which reportedly would have been its last.

However, the show’s producers were unable to get new episodes over the line, meaning the season five finale, which aired on Sunday (5 May), became the show’s conclusion.

But viewers who were left “devastated” by the cancellation are concluding that the show’s writers had a feeling the series wouldn’t get renewed as the ending felt “perfect”.

In the series, which is a reboot of the 1980s version of the same name, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a single mother with a secret CIA past who uses her extensive range of skills to help people hunting redemption.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The action-packed episode ended on a positive note when Robyn’s NYPD detective and long-time friend Dante (Tory Kittles) proposed to her before she was rushed into surgery after a close brush with death.

When Robyn regained consciousness, she said yes and the episode ended with all the characters in one place – celebrating their engagement in Robyn’s home. The final shot showed Robyn beaming as she raised a glass to her happy future.

“The Equalizer wrapped up loose ends and ended on a high note,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter, with another adding: “I could not have asked for a better series finale to The Equalizer.”

open image in gallery The hopeful final shot of ‘The Equalizer’ ( CBS )

Others called it “beautiful” while one viewer declared: “Even though I’m not happy it was the series finale, the ending was exactly how a show should end!”

Latifah, 55, responded to the show’s cancellation with a statement reading: “The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.

“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” Latifah wrote on Instagram. She praised her fans for being “so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die”, adding that she couldn’t “thank you enough”.

“It means the world to us,” the actor said, referencing Flavor Unit – the show’s production company that she runs with Shakim Compere.

open image in gallery Queen Latifah in ‘The Equalizer’ ( CBS )

She concluded her statement: “Don’t worry – I’ll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.”

Fans were left outraged by the news, with one person writing: “CBS don’t know what they are doing, like The Equalizer was one of the most popular shows on the damn network.”

Another added: “The Equalizer deserved better! This is bulls***!”

Many others pointed out that The Equalizer was a mum’s favourite, and expressed sadness that they’d have to break the news of the show’s cancellation to them.

“Who gonna call my mama and tell her that CBS cancelled The Equalizer? I don’t think I have the heart to tell her. She is a DAY 1 viewer, never misses an episode, and will end a call with me just to watch it,” one viewer revealed.

The original Equalizer, starring Edward Woodward, became a cult classic upon its debut in 1985. The reboot, which lasted for one season longer, will end on Sunday (4 May). It followed a film franchise starring Denzel Washington.