US TV fans have been left heartbroken by the cancellation of a series before its final season.

On Friday (2 May), weeks after the termination of SWAT, it was announced that CBS has now swung the axe onThe Equalizer, starring and produced by Queen Latifah, after five years on the air.

The show was onto its fifth season and the show was being primed for a sixth run, which reportedly would have been its last.

However, the show’s producers were unable to get new episodes over the line, meaning the forthcoming season five finale, airing on Sunday (5 May), will serve as the show’s conclusion.

Latifah, 55, responded to the news, stating: “The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.”

In the series, which is a reboot of the 1980s version of the same name, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, a single mother with a secret CIA past who uses her extensive range of skills to help people hunting redemption.

“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” Latifah wrote on Instagram. She praised her fans for being “so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die”, adding that she couldn’t “thank you enough”.

“It means the world to us,” the actor said, referencing Flavor Unit – the production company she runs with Shakim Compere.

She concluded her statement: “Don’t worry – I’ll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can’t wait to share it with you.”

Fans have been left frustrated by the news, with one person writing: “CBS don’t know what they are doing, like The Equalizer was one of the most popular shows on the damn network.”

open image in gallery ‘The Equalizer’ star Queen Latifah ( CBS )

Another added: “The Equalizer deserved better! This is bulls***!”

Many others pointed out that The Equalizer was a mum’s favourite, and expressed sadness that they’d have to break the news of the show’s cancellation to them.

“Who gonna call my mama and tell her that CBS cancelled The Equalizer? I don't think I have the heart to tell her. She is a DAY 1 viewer, never misses an episode, and will end a call with me just to watch it,” one viewer revealed.

The original Equalizer, starring Edward Woodward, became a cult classic upon its debut in 1985. The reboot, which lasted for one season longer, will end on Sunday (4 May). It followed a film franchise starring Denzel Washington.