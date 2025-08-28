Manchester pub celebrates man who died weeks after appearing on The Chase

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Family and friends of a teacher who died of terminal cancer weeks after filming ITV quiz show The Chase have celebrated the posthumous airing of his episode this week

Teacher Tim McCarthy, 64, was living with the illness when he fulfilled his dream to appear on the programme hosted by Bradley Walsh – and he won with one fellow contestant after beating chaser Jenny Ryan by a single second.

The episode was shown a month after his death, with loved ones filling out The Colliers pub in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester to honour his £50,000 win.

“He liked to punch the air when he won on the horses and this was a punch-the-air moment,” his widow Rachel McCarthy told the BBC.

She revealed that her husband had kept his diagnosis secret from producers out of fear he would be barred from taking part.

“Tim was so scared they wouldn't let him compete if they knew about his diagnosis. So he didn't tell them.”

McCarthy described himself as a educational leadership consultant during his appearance the programme.

"It was a very narrow victory but he won," she said. “He was overjoyed when he won but we had to keep it secret.”

open image in gallery Former teacher won £50,000 on the show ( ITV )

Adding that she wanted the show to be a “celebration of his life”, she continued: “Sadly we never got to spend his £50,000 prize as his health deteriorated and we couldn't even go on a holiday.”

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, she described her husband as “the kindest, cleverest, and most humble man I ever knew.”

She added: “It will be hard and emotional watching the episode, but I'm hoping it will be the best viewing figures they've had in a while.”

Launched in 2009, The Chase regularly draws audiences of between three and five million people, making it one of the most successful and long-running shows on British television.

Contestants must face an expert “chaser” and beat their general knowledge to win a significant cash prize.

Six quiz experts appear on the show as of 2025, including Ryan, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha and Darragh Ennis.