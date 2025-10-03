The Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft arrested for suspected DWI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft-Strickland has been arrested in Texas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Rycroft-Strickland, who appeared on Season 13 of ABC’s hit reality dating series vying for Jason Mesnick’s heart, was stopped in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on September 24, according to records viewed by The Independent.

Multiple reports indicate she was jailed for about eight hours before posting $1,000 bail with the promise to appear in court.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Rycroft-Strickland for comment.

In a statement to People, Rycroft-Strickland’s lawyer Bret Martin said: “I want to remind the public of the fundamental principle of our justice system… every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We, as a society, have gotten completely away from this fundamental concept. My Client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt.

open image in gallery Melissa Rycroft has been arrested on suspicion of DWI ( Getty )

“It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case - including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest - before any conclusions are drawn,” Martin continued.

“We respectfully request that the media and the public allow the legal process to unfold, and withhold any judgment whatsoever until all of the evidence has been properly analyzed and presented in a court of law.”

A former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Rycroft-Strickland, 42, famously accepted Mesnick’s proposal on The Bachelor before he broke up with her on live television. Mesnick instead pursued the season’s runner-up and his now-wife, Molly Malaney.

Rycroft-Strickland went on to marry her ex, insurance broker Tye Strickland, in 2009. The two dated on and off before her appearance on The Bachelor, and reconnected after she had her heart broken by Mesnick.

The couple had their own reality show, Melissa & Tye, in 2012, giving viewers a glimpse of how they navigated their long-distance relationship as Rycroft-Strickland’s TV career was starting to take off.

They remain married and share three children.

In addition to The Bachelor and Melissa & Tye, Rycrofe-Strickland appeared on Dancing With the Stars twice; first during Season 8 and then again during the all-star Season 15.

Both times, she was partnered with Tony Dovolani. The pair won the Mirrorball Trophy their second time competing in the ballroom, becoming the first-ever all-star champions.